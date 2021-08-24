August 24, 2021
Fall Scrimmage Behind the Scenes with BYU Star Chaz Ah You

BYU safety Chaz Ah You takes BYU fans behind the scenes in his new vlog
Chaz Ah You

PROVO, Utah. – BYU safety Chaz Ah You has signed a deal to join Cougs Daily, the BYU team website on the Sports Illustrated FanNation platform, for a weekly 10-minute vlog that will run on this site throughout the 2021 college football season.

The deal with Ah You, a junior out of Saratoga Springs, Utah, is made possible by new NCAA legislation that allows student-athletes the opportunity to profit off of their name, image and likeness. The legislation went into effect on July 1. 

Ah You's vlog will give BYU fans an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at the BYU football program from a player's perspective.

"Never done, never seen before, behind the scenes, all-in access to BYU football." - Chaz Ah You

Episode one - Fall scrimmage behind the scenes with Chaz Ah You

On the first episode of the vlog, Chaz documents the final scrimmage of 2021 fall camp. The scrimmage took place on Saturday, August 24. 

  • Chaz talks through his pregame routine, including a catered breakfast and daily prehab
  • Ah You walks on the field of an empty Lavell Edwards stadium prior to the scrimmage
  • After the scrimmage, Chaz discusses various topics including the impact of fans and how the preparation for a game compares to the preparation for a fall scrimmage
  • In conclusion, Chaz shares the plays that stood out in the final scrimmage

