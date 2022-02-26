Skip to main content

Underclassmen to Watch During Spring Camp

Spring camp is an opportunity for the young players on the roster to climb up the depth chart

The BYU football program kicks off Spring practices next week. Spring camp is an opportunity for the young players on the roster to climb up the depth chart. In advance of practices next week, here are some underclassmen to watch.

John Nelson - DL

John Nelson vs USF
USATSI_17109090_168390393_lowres

In our Spring preview, BYU defensive lineman Lorenzo Fauatea mentioned DL John Nelson as a young player to watch. You can listen to Lorenzo's comments in the video at the top of this article.

As a true freshman last season listed at 6-4, 265 pounds, Nelson was thrown into action after BYU suffered a series of injuries along the defensive line. Nelson ended up playing over 230 snaps on defense last season. 

Talan Alfrey - DB/LB

Alfrey suffered an Achilles injury just before Fall camp last season. BYU veteran Chaz Ah You has tabbed Alfrey as a young player to watch.

Micah Harper - DB

As a true freshman in 2020, Micah Harper played 377 snaps for the Cougars. Harper missed last season due to an ACL injury that he suffered during Spring camp.

Chase Roberts - WR

BYU must replace the production of two starting wide receivers this season: Neil Pau'u and Samson Nacua. Chase Roberts has the talent to win one of those starting jobs as a redshirt freshman. Roberts was an Under Armour All-American coming out of American Fork High School. 

Kody Epps - WR

All white jerseys Kody Epps

Speaking of high school production, Kody Epps was an AP All-American in his own right coming out of Mater Dei High School. Epps' BYU career has been slowed by injuries, but he still has the talent to be a great player for BYU if he can stay healthy.

Miles Davis - RB

Miles Davis fall camp

Credit: BYU Photo

Prior to suffering a foot injury during Fall camp, Davis was in line to have a role in BYU's offense last season. With another year to learn the system and develop physically, Davis is a name to remember this Spring.

Kingsley Suamataia - OL

The former five-star recruit has the talent the win the starting right tackle job outright. BYU rotated three players at right tackle last season due to injury: Harris LaChance (starter), Campbell Barrington, and Brayden Keim.

Logan Fano - DL/LB

One of the highest-rated recruits to sign with BYU under Kalani Sitake, Logan Fano has returned from his mission and will participate in Spring practices. Fano has the talent to get on the field and contribute early during his BYU career.

Aisea Moa - DL

Like Fano, Moa was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. Moa is another young defensive lineman to keep an eye on this spring.

Read More

Caden Haws - DL

Caden Haws Earl Tuioti-Mariner vs Baylor

It feels like Caden Haws should be disqualified from this list since he has been in the program since 2019. However, Haws will be a sophomore this season. Haws played a key role for BYU's defensive line last season, and he will play a key role once again this season. 

If BYU's defensive line is going to improve this season, it needs experienced players like Haws to take a step forward.

Blake Mangelson - DL

Mangelson vs Boise State all navy

Blake Mangelson played 76 snaps for the Cougars last season as a true freshman out of Nephi, Utah. At 6-5, 245 pounds, Mangelson has the frame and potential to be the next walk-on success story at BYU.

Jacob Conover - QB

Jacob Conover vs Utah State

Jaren Hall is the undisputed starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season. However, the Cougars are in the market for a backup quarterback. The Cougars will be without three-year backup Baylor Romney this season who retired from football and accepted a job with Adobe. Conover will be competing for the backup job in 2022, and potentially the starting job in 2023 should Hall forego his final season of eligibility.

Cade Fennegan - QB

Boise State transfer Cade Fennegan will compete with Conover and Sol-Jay Maiava for the backup quarterback spot. Fennegan is a quarterback that BYU fans might remember from the Cougars' dominant victory over Boise State in 2020. After starting quarterback Jack Sears suffered an injury on the first drive of the game, Fennegan entered the game as his backup. BYU went on to win 51-17.

Fennegan completed 15/26 passes for 182 yards against BYU including two touchdowns and one interception.

Fennegan committed to North Texas out of high school. On his mission, he committed to Boise State, and he received a USC offer. 

You May Also Like

Did you enjoy the video at the top of this article? Listen to the rest of my conversation with Chaz Ah You and Lorenzo Fauatea here.

By Casey Lundquist
45 seconds ago
