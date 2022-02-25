Spring Ball Preview from a Player's Perspective

Get ready for BYU Spring camp with two veterans on defense

BYU football is back next week. The Cougars officially kick off the 2022 season with the start of Spring practices. We sat down with BYU veterans Lorenzo Fauatea and Chaz Ah You to preview Spring camp. You can watch the conversation in segments below - you can also watch the interview in its entirety at the bottom of this article.

Towards the end of last season, both Ah You and Fauatea missed time due to injuries. They update their injury recovery and talk about how much they expect to participate during Spring practices. They also talk about their goals for Spring camp as veterans on the team. You can watch the first video at the top of this article.

What happens after the bowl game until Spring ball starts?

Chaz and Lorenzo talk about Winter workouts which include unique days like swimming days.

The Benefit of Returning Production in 2022

BYU's defense returns more production than any team in college football. Chaz and Lorenzo weight in on what that means for BYU's defense in 2022.

Welcoming Newcomers into the Fold

Like every college football team, BYU replaces multiple graduating seniors every season with incoming freshman. Lorenzo and Chaz talk about instilling the BYU culture in the players that arrive on campus.

Newcomers to Watch

Chaz and Lorenzo choose one underclassman each that fans should know about.

Balancing Goals During Spring Camp

How do you balance getting healthy with establishing depth during Spring practices while letting the young players gain experience?

Best & Worst Parts of Spring Camp

Chaz and Lorenzo weigh in on their most favorite and least favorite aspects of Spring camp.

Ah You played both safety and linebacker season. He talks about his position for 2022 and the weight he will play at this season.

Favorite Plays During BYU Careers

Lorenzo and Chaz talk about their favorite plays during their BYU careers both in practices and in games.

Favorite Road Venues

As an independent team, BYU plays in new road venues every season. Chaz and Lorenzo weigh in on their favorite road venues.

Favorite Uniforms and Best Players They Have Faced at BYU

Chaz and Lorenzo talk about their favorite uniform combinations. They also talk about the best players they have faced during their time at BYU.

Full Interview

If you prefer to watch the interview without breaks, you can watch the interview in just two parts below.

Stay tuned for more Spring football content in the coming days.