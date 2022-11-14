Skip to main content

BYU Football Unveils Uniform Combination for Senior Day Against Utah Tech

After wearing all white against Boise State on the road, BYU will wear royal at home against Utah Tech for Senior Day. The Cougars will don the royal home uniforms with royal pants. BYU hasn't worn this combination since 2020 against Troy.

All Royal Gunner Romney

Since 2020, BYU has added a lot of variety to its uniform combinations. In 2021, BYU wore 12 different uniform combinations in 12 regular season games last season. The only repeat combination came against UAB in the bowl game. This season, the Cougars have worn 11 different combinations in 11 games.

BYU's 2022 Uniform Combinations

In the opener at USF, BYU wore all white with navy trim on its way to a 50-21 victory.

BYU vs USF Chris Brooks

Against Baylor, BYU wore the "Royal Rush" combination.

BYU vs Baylor

Against Oregon, the Cougars wore the "Royal Sitake" combination.

BYU vs Oregon Kody Epps

BYU wore all navy with white helmets against Wyoming.

Keanu Hill vs Wyoming

Against Utah State, BYU wore the royal home uniforms with royal helmets.

BYU vs Utah State offensive line
Against Notre Dame, BYU brought back the blackout uniforms with a twist. The Cougars debuted a new black helmet that faded from royal on top to black on the bottom.

BYU vs Notre Dame Jaren Hall

BYU debuted painted helmets against Arkansas. On one side of the helmet, the classic "Y" was replaced with the face of a Cougar.

USATSI_19239402_168390393_lowres (1)

BYU wore the classic royal away uniforms against Liberty.

John Nelson vs Liberty

The Cougars wore the classic royal home uniforms against East Carolina.

USATSI_19318873_168390393_lowres

Against Boise State, BYU wore all white with royal accents.

USATSI_19369997_168390393_lowres

