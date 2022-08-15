Skip to main content

BYU Football Will Face Various New Transfers in Opener at USF

USF relied on the transfer portal to revamp its roster

BYU kicks off the 2022 season at USF in less than three weeks. The two programs are familiar with each other - BYU took down the Bulls 35-27 last season with backup quarterback Baylor Romney filling in for an injured Jaren Hall. While there will be lots of familiar faces on the USF sideline, there will also be various transfers that could play an important role for USF against BYU. 

USF relied on the transfer portal to fill the holes on its roster following a 2021 season in which the Bulls went 2-10. USF added 15 players from the transfer portal including 13 Power Five transfers. In one depth chart projection, four of the transfers were projected to be in the starting lineup and six more were projected in the two-deep for USF this season.

A new starting quarterback

Gerry Bohanon, who transferred from Baylor to USF this offseason, will start for USF at quarterback, USF announced on Monday morning. The Cougars faced Bohanon when he was at Baylor last year, and they also faced incumbent Timmy McClain who started for the Bulls last year.

New-look defensive line

USF completely revamped its 2022 defensive line through the transfer portal - the Bulls welcomed five defensive lineman from the portal this offseason. Nose tackle Rashad Cheney, a transfer from Minnesota, is expected to start. North Carolina transfer Clyde Pinder Jr. and Missouri transfer Jatorian Hansford are also expected to be in the two-deep.

Full list of USF transfers

  1. QB Gerry Bohanon - Baylor*
  2. OL Zach Perkins - Maryland
  3. DL Rashad Cheney - Minnesota*
  4. DE Jatorian Hansford - Missouri
  5. WR Ajou Ajou - Clemson
  6. S Ray Thornton - Clemson
  7. LB James Gordon IV - Minnesota*
  8. S Aamaris Brown - Kansas State*
  9. DL James Ash - Wake Forest
  10. OL Mike Lofton - UCF
  11. OL Derrell Bailey Jr. - Virginia Tech
  12. WR Khafre Brown - North Carolina
  13. DL Clyde Pinder Jr. - North Carolina
  14. RB Michel Dukes - Clemson
  15. DL Nick Bags - Temple

*Projected to be in the starting lineup

