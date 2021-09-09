September 10, 2021
Publish date:

BYU's Home Opener Against Utah has Sold Out

Lavell Edwards Stadium, which seats 63,470, will be at full capacity
Author:
USATSI_13279186_168390393_lowres

On Thursday, BYU announced that its home opener against in-state rival Utah has sold out. Lavell Edwards Stadium, which seats 63,470, will be at full capacity. The game on Saturday will represent the 95th meeting between the two programs.

Game Information

BYU and Utah will kick off at 8:15 MST on ESPN. BYU is 1-0 following their win over Arizona last Saturday. Utah is also 1-0 - the Utes took down the Wildcats of Weber State in their opener last week. Utah comes into the game on a nine-game winning streak against BYU.

Over the last ten BYU-Utah games, eight of the games were decided by eight points or less.

BYU and Utah haven't played each other since 2019 when the Utes took home a 30-12 victory. The 2020 contest was cancelled when the PAC-12 restricted its members to only conference games.

Both the Cougars and the Utes will start two quarterbacks that have never started a BYU-Utah rivalry game. Jaren Hall will make his fourth career start for BYU. Charlie Brewer will make his second start for the Utes after transferring from Baylor this year.

Uniform Information

The Cougars will wear their traditional royal home uniform with two slight twists: a grey chrome facemask and a 9/11 tribute sticker on the back of the helmet. BYU re-introduced the grey facemasks last season when they played Houston. It was called the "Giff" helmet - a tribute to former BYU quarterback Gifford Nielsen.

Utah will wear all red against BYU.

Broadcast Information

TV/Streaming: ESPN
RADIO: BYU Sports Network
BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Live Stats
Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

