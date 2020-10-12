SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

BYU Football Reveals Uniforms Against Houston

Casey Lundquist

On Monday morning, BYU equipment teased BYU's uniform combination against Houston - white tops and royal pants. However, there's a slight twist to the uniforms this weekend. BYU will wear grey facemasks. This will be the first time BYU has worn this combination as an independent.

Royal Helmet Grey Facemask
Credit: Twitter @byuequipment

Earlier this Summer, I ranked the 10 uniforms BYU has worn in the independence era. My list is below, give me your list in the comments!

10. Navy classic home

USATSI_15050698_168390393_lowres

Ok, I'll say it. I wish BYU would have worn different uniforms against USC. It's fun to watch the highlights from that game, but the highlights would be much better in royal blue. With that off my chest, we should all be grateful for these uniforms. If it weren't for these, BYU might be sporting gold on their jerseys in 2020.

9. Navy all white

byu-football-navy-classic-white-uniform

Ranking these uniforms at #9 says more about the uniforms to come than this uniform itself. I like the all whites with navy trim, but I prefer the other jerseys more. For the record, I like these jerseys better when they're worn outside of Lavell Edwards Stadium.

8. Blackout (2016)

byu-football-utah-state-football-blackout-uniform

This might be a controversial ranking. I'm not as high on the blackout uniforms as most BYU fans. I view them as a solid alternate look that recruits like.

7. Blackout (2012)

byu-football-blackout-uniform-2012
Las Vegas Review-Journal

In my mind, these blackout jerseys are the same as the ones worn in 2016. However, I give 2012 the slight edge because they came out first when it felt like the entire country was doing an annual blackout game.

6. Navy classic away

byu-football-navy-classic-away

Never have these uniforms looked as good as when BYU took down Michigan State on the road. If it weren't for that game, these might be ranked lower than #6.

5. Throwback

byu-football-throwback-uniform

This is the first of three new uniforms that BYU introduced in 2019. They looked great, but it will be nearly impossible to disassociate them from the 45-19 loss to Washington and losing Ty'Son Williams (which probably cost the Cougars a couple wins in 2019) for the season.

4. All royal

byu-football-all-royal-western-michigan-football

The all royal is one of my favorite combos. These uniforms look much better when they aren't blending in with the smurf turf.

3. Royal classic away

byu-football-royal-classic-away-zach-wilson-san-diego-state-football

The Cougars got back to their roots and wore the classic royal away jerseys in 2019. They would have looked even better in the end zone. Unfortunately, BYU was held to only a field goal against the Aztecs.

2. Royal all white

byu-football-utah-state-football-royal-all-white
Deseret News

These uniforms need no explanation. It's hard to find a better combination of BYU colors than these jerseys.

1. Royal classic home

byu-football-royal-classic-home

These jerseys deserve the credit for bringing royal blue back to BYU football. I probably prefer the look of the all whites with royal trim over these, but the tradition and meaning behind these jerseys puts them over the top.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Good & The Bad from BYU vs UTSA

BYU faced their toughest test of the season against UTSA on Saturday.

Casey Lundquist

by

Mpatt

BYU Opens as 4.5 Point Favorite Over Houston

BYU is set to face its toughest challenge so far against Houston on Friday.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Improves to No. 13 in Coaches Poll, No. 14 in AP Poll

BYU football is ranked for a fifth-straight week after a 4-0 start.

Casey Lundquist

Staff Picks: BYU vs UTSA

Yesterday I hopped on ESPN960 to discuss my BYU-Troy prediction, here it is:

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

ESPN FPI Predictions on the 2020 BYU Football Season After 4-0 Start

ESPN FPI currently gives BYU a 23% chance to go undefeated.

Casey Lundquist

BYU comes in at #6 in Pat Forde's top 10:

https://www.si.com/college/2020/10/11/ncaa-football-rankings-clemson-alabama-georgia

Casey Lundquist

Watch: BYU vs UTSA Highlights

BYU improved to 4-0 after a 27-20 victory over UTSA.

Casey Lundquist

Three Things BYU Football Can do to Show Improvement Against UTSA

BYU has dominated every game in 2020. Here are three things they can do on Saturday to show that they are getting even better.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Bold Predictions Against UTSA

Is it really gameday if you're not making bold predictions?

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Current Bowl Projections from National Analysts

A few national analysts like BYU's chances to make a NY6 bowl game in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist