On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff committee unveiled a new top 25. These are the rankings that will eventually determine which teams participate in the playoff and receive at-large NY6 bids. Today, we look at BYU's updated path to a NY6 Bowl following Tuesday's rankings.

Here are the CFP rankings as of Tuesday night:

Georgia Ohio State Alabama Cincinnati Michigan Notre Dame Oklahoma State Baylor Ole Miss Oklahoma Oregon Michigan State BYU Wisconsin Texas A&M Iowa Pitt Wake Forest Utah NC State San Diego State UTSA Clemson Houston Arkansas

If the season ended today, this is how the NY6 would look:

Orange Bowl: Georgia (1) vs Cincinnati (4)

Cotton Bowl: Ohio State (2) vs Alabama (3)

Rose Bowl: Michigan (5, auto) vs Oregon (11, or Utah if the Utes win the PAC-12 championship)

Peach Bowl: (Pitt 17, or ACC champ) vs Baylor (8, at large)

Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma (10, at large) vs Notre Dame (6, at large)

Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss (9, SEC auto) vs Oklahoma State (7, Big 12 auto)

There are only two weeks remaining in college football season: the last week of the regular season and the week of conference championships. BYU's path to a NY6 bowl, which has been slim from the beginning, is coming into focus. Here are the things that would need to happen for BYU to receive an at-large bid.

1. Beat USC

Obviously, BYU needs to win out. If the Cougars lose to USC, the hopes of a NY6 Bowl will be dashed.

2. No more leapfrogs

If BYU is going to qualify for a NY6 Bowl, the Cougars can't afford a team ranked behind them to leapfrog them over the next two weeks. Texas A&M, Wisconsin, and Iowa are the three greatest threats to BYU. However, either Wisconsin or Iowa are likely to suffer one more loss in the Big Ten championship. More on that next.

3. The Big Ten East must win the Big Ten

Either Michigan State or Ohio State is going to represent the Big Ten East in the Big Ten championship against either Wisconsin or Purdue. If BYU is going to qualify for an at-large birth, the Big East representative (either Michigan or Ohio State) needs to win the Big Ten.

Why? If Wisconsin, as an example, were to win the Big Ten, the Badgers would qualify for the Rose Bowl. Then, two-loss Ohio State or Michigan would become an at-large qualifier that would steal a spot from BYU.

4. Georgia wins the SEC

This one doesn't necessarily have to happen, but it could help BYU if Georgia wins the SEC. In that scenario, Ole Miss would be vulnerable to drop out of the NY6 with a loss against Mississippi State.

4. Two of the four at-large competitors need to lose and drop below BYU

These are four teams currently competing with BYU for an at-large spot:

Michigan State Oklahoma Baylor Ole Miss (only if Alabama loses to Georgia in the SEC championship)

BYU needs at least two of these four teams to lose and drop below them in the rankings.

Michigan State would drop below BYU with another loss, they take on Penn State this weekend.

Ole Miss would probably drop below BYU with a loss against Mississippi State.

Oklahoma COULD drop below BYU with a loss against Oklahoma State this week. However, that is not guaranteed as the Sooners would only have two losses.

Baylor COULD drop below BYU with a third loss. However, the Bears hold the head-to-head victory over BYU and the committee could keep the Bears in front of the Cougars.