Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    BYU's Updated Path to a NY6 Bowl

    The CFP committee unveiled a new top 25 on Tuesday
    Author:

    On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff committee unveiled a new top 25. These are the rankings that will eventually determine which teams participate in the playoff and receive at-large NY6 bids. Today, we look at BYU's updated path to a NY6 Bowl following Tuesday's rankings.

    BYU vs Idaho State Lopini Katoa

    Here are the CFP rankings as of Tuesday night:

    1. Georgia
    2. Ohio State
    3. Alabama
    4. Cincinnati
    5. Michigan
    6. Notre Dame
    7. Oklahoma State
    8. Baylor
    9. Ole Miss
    10. Oklahoma
    11. Oregon
    12. Michigan State
    13. BYU
    14. Wisconsin
    15. Texas A&M
    16. Iowa
    17. Pitt
    18. Wake Forest
    19. Utah
    20. NC State
    21. San Diego State
    22. UTSA
    23. Clemson
    24. Houston
    25. Arkansas

    If the season ended today, this is how the NY6 would look:

    • Orange Bowl: Georgia (1) vs Cincinnati (4)
    • Cotton Bowl: Ohio State (2) vs Alabama (3)
    • Rose Bowl: Michigan (5, auto) vs Oregon (11, or Utah if the Utes win the PAC-12 championship)
    • Peach Bowl:  (Pitt 17, or ACC champ) vs Baylor (8, at large)
    • Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma (10, at large) vs Notre Dame (6, at large)
    • Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss (9, SEC auto) vs Oklahoma State (7, Big 12 auto)

    There are only two weeks remaining in college football season: the last week of the regular season and the week of conference championships. BYU's path to a NY6 bowl, which has been slim from the beginning, is coming into focus. Here are the things that would need to happen for BYU to receive an at-large bid.

    1. Beat USC

    Obviously, BYU needs to win out. If the Cougars lose to USC, the hopes of a NY6 Bowl will be dashed. 

    2. No more leapfrogs

    If BYU is going to qualify for a NY6 Bowl, the Cougars can't afford a team ranked behind them to leapfrog them over the next two weeks. Texas A&M, Wisconsin, and Iowa are the three greatest threats to BYU. However, either Wisconsin or Iowa are likely to suffer one more loss in the Big Ten championship. More on that next.

    Read More

    3. The Big Ten East must win the Big Ten

    Either Michigan State or Ohio State is going to represent the Big Ten East in the Big Ten championship against either Wisconsin or Purdue. If BYU is going to qualify for an at-large birth, the Big East representative (either Michigan or Ohio State) needs to win the Big Ten.

    Why? If Wisconsin, as an example, were to win the Big Ten, the Badgers would qualify for the Rose Bowl. Then, two-loss Ohio State or Michigan would become an at-large qualifier that would steal a spot from BYU.

    4. Georgia wins the SEC

    This one doesn't necessarily have to happen, but it could help BYU if Georgia wins the SEC. In that scenario, Ole Miss would be vulnerable to drop out of the NY6 with a loss against Mississippi State.

    4. Two of the four at-large competitors need to lose and drop below BYU

    These are four teams currently competing with BYU for an at-large spot:

    1. Michigan State
    2. Oklahoma
    3. Baylor
    4. Ole Miss (only if Alabama loses to Georgia in the SEC championship)

    BYU needs at least two of these four teams to lose and drop below them in the rankings. 

    Michigan State would drop below BYU with another loss, they take on Penn State this weekend. 

    Ole Miss would probably drop below BYU with a loss against Mississippi State.

    Oklahoma COULD drop below BYU with a loss against Oklahoma State this week. However, that is not guaranteed as the Sooners would only have two losses.

    Baylor COULD drop below BYU with a third loss. However, the Bears hold the head-to-head victory over BYU and the committee could keep the Bears in front of the Cougars.

    BYU vs Idaho State Lopini Katoa

    BYU's Updated Path to a NY6 Bowl

    The CFP committee unveiled a new top 25 on Tuesday

    21 seconds ago
    USATSI_17211658_168390393_lowres

    Three Things to Watch for when the New CFP Rankings are Announced

    Three things BYU fans should watch for when the new CFP rankings are announced

    5 hours ago
    Jaren Hall vs Washington State

    BYU Releases Depth Chart for USC

    How the Cougars will line up against the Trojans

    Nov 22, 2021
    BYU vs Idaho State Tyler Allgeier

    BYU's Best & Worst-Case Scenarios for the College Football Playoff Rankings

    The CFP committee will update the CFP rankings on Tuesday

    Nov 22, 2021
    Uniform Combinations.jfif

    BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for USC

    The Cougars will wear another unique combination against USC

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_17205306_168390393_lowres

    Three Games that Helped BYU's NY6 Chances, Three that Hurt

    A few key results went in BYU's favor on Saturday

    Nov 21, 2021
    _W1_1260

    'Flying Burritos' The Storyline Following BYU's Win Over Georgia Southern

    A weird game against Georgia Southern turned weirder when Kalani Sitake mentioned flying burritos in his postgame interview

    Nov 20, 2021
    BYU vs Idaho State Matthew Criddle

    Three Things to Know About BYU vs Georgia Southern

    BYU takes on Georgia Southern for the first time in program history

    Nov 20, 2021