BYU's Path to the College Football Playoff is More 'Transparent' Than Ever Before
On Wednesday, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake met with media as part of Big 12 media days. Sitake was asked about the new format of the College Football Playoff.
"I mean, I love it," Sitake said. "The vision to the playoffs has never been more transparent, especially for us at BYU...it's pretty simple and it's never been this simple for us. Win the conference and you're in. That's something that we've never had and I think college football needed it."
Sitake was right. BYU's path to the national championship has always depended on others. Whether it was AP voters, the BCS, or the College Football Playoff committee, BYU never controlled its own destiny. That changes in 2024 with the new 12-team playoff format. The Big 12 champion will go every year, and another Big 12 team or two could qualify as an at-large team.
"Everybody has a shot to make it and there's a lot to play for," Sitake said. "In the Big 12 in November, it's gonna be a lot of fun. For us, I mean, we've been in this era where you're hoping that things work out and you're depending on other people so you can get a chance to play in the New Year six. Now it's pretty evident on how you can get there."
In all likelihood, BYU is not going to be a legitimate College Football Playoff contender in 2024. However, a Big 12 championship and a playoff invite must be the top priority for the program over the next five or six years.
BYU has a path to the College Football Playoff today, but future access is not guaranteed in the ever-changing college football landscape. The best way to secure your access in the future is to win today.
Every year at BYU, the Cougars must be taking steps and making incremental improvements to earn their first College Football Playoff birth. That quest continues in August when BYU kicks off the 2024 season.