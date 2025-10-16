BYU Provides Initial Availability Report for Rivalry Game Against Utah
On Wednesday evening, BYU released the initial injury report for Saturday's rivalry game against the Utah Utes. Most notably, star linebackers Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker were not listed, meaning both will be available against Utah.
Jack Kelly missed BYU's game last week against Arizona due to injury. Fellow star linebacker Isaiah Glasker was listed on the injury report last week, but he eventually played against the Wildcats.
There were several other important injury updates for BYU on the initial injury report for BYU-Utah. The Cougars could get some reinforcements for the Utah game, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Below is the full update.
BYU Availability Report
Out
- Jojo Phillips - WR
- Sione Moa - RB
- Choe Bryant-Strother - LB
- Tommy Prassas - S
- Marcus McKenzie - CB
Tommy Prassas is the only surprise on the "out" designation. Prassas has been listed in different availability categories over the last several weeks, but he hasn't played since the ECU game.
Doubtful
- Raider Damuni - S
BYU safety Raider Damuni is "doubtful" for the Utah game. Damuni suffered an injury in the first quarter of the Arizona game. Those with a "doubtful" designation have a 25% chance to play.
Probable
- Anisi Purcell - DT
Anisi Purcell was an underrated absence in BYU's win over Arizona. Purcell did not play against the Wildcats, and that put BYU's defensive tackles in a bit of a pinch, especially when Keanu Tanuvasa lef the game for targeting. It is looking likely that Purcell will play against the Utes. Players that are "probable" are given a 75% chance to play.
Utah Availability Report
Out
- Rabbit Evans - S
- Nate Ritchie - S
- Daidren Zipperer - WR
- Hunter Andrews - TE
- Josh Sovereign - S
- Paul Fitzgerald - DE
- Grady Mareko - LB
- Isaiah Garcia - OL
Eight Utes are listed as "out" for the BYU game.
New Big 12 Injury Reporting Policy
As mandated by the Big 12, BYU and its conference opponent will release daily injury reports leading up to the day of the game. Players must be designated as probably, questionable, doubtful, or out. If a player is not on the availability report, it is assumed that they will be available.
On the day of the game, players can be given three designations: out, game-time decision, or available.
The new policy provides more transparency to player availability than ever before. For years, college football coaches have kept player availability private before games - typically to gain competitive advantages. While there's still enough wiggle room within the rules for gamesmanship (Utah had to issue a statement after failing to comply with the policy for their first conference game), the new policy will provide more clarity than there has been in the past. The schools are asked to comply in "good faith" with the new policy.