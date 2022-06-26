Skip to main content

Two BYU Players Selected in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Two Cougars were included in a two-round mock 2023 NFL Draft

On Saturday, Pro Football Network released a way-too-early 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Two BYU Cougars were included.

Jaren Hall

Jaren Hall vs Washington State

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round: First round, 31st overall

Pro Football Network projected Jaren Hall to be selected towards the end of the first round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Below is an excerpt from the article about Jaren Hall.

"As much as Tom Brady is an ageless wonder, Father Time is undefeated. He will eventually retire (again), forcing the Buccaneers to scramble for a QB. But why scramble for one when you can take a swing in the 2023 NFL Draft? If Brady returns next season, he could lead by example for the young gun-slinger — if he takes the hands-off approach of mentoring. Jaren Hall owns a locked-and-loaded arm with more than enough athleticism to extend plays. Like any QB, he could learn a few things from the GOAT for a season (or more)." - James Fragoza of PFN

Jaren Hall put together a very efficient 2021 campaign. In 10 games played, Hall threw for 2,583 yards, 20 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions. He also added 307 yards on the ground.

Blake Freeland

Offensive tackle Blake Freeland is another player receiving preseason NFL hype. In PFN's mock draft, Freeland was selected in the second round (64th overall) by the Buffalo Bills.

With a great 2022 season, Freeland has the potential to sneak into the first round. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper recent ranked Freeland as his no. 3 offensive tackle prospect ahead of the college football season.

BYU Cougars

