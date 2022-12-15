BYU Quarterback Jaren Hall 'More Than Likely' Out for New Mexico Bowl vs SMU

BYU star quarterback Jaren Hall is "more than likely" out for the New Mexico Bowl against SMU, according to BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. Sitake spoke to the media ahead of BYU's practice on Thursday. Hall has been seen in a walking boot and a scooter since arriving in New Mexico.

Credit: BYU Photo

Should Hall in fact miss the bowl game, he will finish the 2022 season with 3,171 passing yards and 31 touchdowns to just 6 interceptions.

Without Hall at quarterback, BYU will turn to third-string quarterback Cade Fennegan and fourth-string quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters. Season-long backup Jacob Conover entered the transfer portal after the season and committed to Arizona State.

Assuming he is healthy, Fennegan will make his first start for BYU - Fennegan was listed as Hall's backup on the depth chart.

Credit: BYU Photo

Neither Fennegan nor Maiava-Peters have attempted a pass for BYU. Fennegan is a former Boise State quarterback that BYU fans might remember from the Cougars' dominant victory over Boise State in 2020. After starting quarterback Jack Sears suffered an injury on the first drive of the game, Fennegan entered the game as his backup. Fennegan completed 15/26 passes for 182 yards against BYU including two touchdowns and one interception. BYU went on to win 51-17.

Fennegan committed to North Texas out of high school. On his mission, he committed to Boise State, and he received a USC offer. After playing the 2020 season at Boise State, he transferred to BYU. This is his second year in the program.

