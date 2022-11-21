Skip to main content

BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Regular Season Finale at Stanford

For the 12th time in as many games, BYU will wear a unique uniform combination against Stanford

On Monday, BYU unveiled the uniform combination it will wear for the regular season finale against Stanford. BYU will wear the royal away jerseys with the royal helmets, this combination is known as the "Royal Sitake".

Since 2020, BYU has added a lot of variety to its uniform combinations. In 2021, BYU wore 12 different uniform combinations in 12 regular season games last season. The only repeat combination came against UAB in the bowl game. This season, the Cougars have worn 12 different combinations in 12 games.

BYU's 2022 Uniform Combinations

In the opener at USF, BYU wore all white with navy trim on its way to a 50-21 victory.

BYU vs USF Chris Brooks

Against Baylor, BYU wore the "Royal Rush" combination.

BYU vs Baylor

Against Oregon, the Cougars wore the "Royal Sitake" combination.

BYU vs Oregon Kody Epps

BYU wore all navy with white helmets against Wyoming.

Keanu Hill vs Wyoming

Against Utah State, BYU wore the royal home uniforms with royal helmets.

BYU vs Utah State offensive line

Against Notre Dame, BYU brought back the blackout uniforms with a twist. The Cougars debuted a new black helmet that faded from royal on top to black on the bottom.

BYU vs Notre Dame Puka Nacua
BYU debuted painted helmets against Arkansas. On one side of the helmet, the classic "Y" was replaced with the face of a Cougar.

USATSI_19240495_168390393_lowres

BYU wore the classic royal away uniforms against Liberty.

John Nelson vs Liberty

The Cougars wore the classic royal home uniforms against East Carolina.

Miles Davis vs East Carolina

Against Boise State, BYU wore all white with royal accents.

Jaren Hall vs Boise State

Against Utah Tech, BYU wore all royal with white helmets.

USATSI_19468142_168390393_lowres (2)

