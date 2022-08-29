BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Season Opener at USF

On Monday, BYU unveiled the uniform combination for the season opener at USF. The Cougars will wear the all white uniforms with navy accents, the same combination they wore against Washington State last season.

It is also the same combination BYU wore in a 23-27 loss at USF in 2019. That game was Jaren Hall's first start at BYU, but he left the game early due to a concussion. Hall finished with 148 passing yards and 83 rushing yards that day.

BYU wore 12 different uniform combinations in 12 regular season games last season. The only repeat combination came against UAB in the bowl game. Like the last two seasons, BYU will wear various uniform combinations this season.

In 2021, BYU added royal blue and navy blue helmets to their uniform repertoire. The navy and royal helmets were worn eight times in total, and the Cougars wore 12 different uniform combinations in 13 games. After just one season, BYU made some minor changes to the finish of the royal helmets. In 2021, the royal blue helmets featured a matte finish as you can see in this picture from the BYU-Arizona game.

Following the 2021 season, BYU sent the royal helmets to be re-finished. Beginning in 2022, the royal helmets will feature a gloss finish according to new Director of Football Equipment Josh Hewitt. Those helmets will be debuted later this season.

