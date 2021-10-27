Breaking Down BYU's Chances to Land Oregon Transfer Kingsley Suamataia

Kingsley Suamataia was one of BYU's top targets in the class of 2021

On Tuesday, Oregon offensive tackle and former Orem High School standout Kingsley Suamataia entered the transfer portal. Suamataia, who signed with Oregon as part of the 2021 signing class, was a four-star (or even five-star depending on the recruiting service) recruit coming out of high school. After seven games at Oregon, Suamataia entered the transfer portal.

As soon as Suamataia entered the transfer portal, he became one of the Cougars' top 2022 targets. BYU isn't alone, however. Multiple schools will be competing for Kingsley's services over the next few weeks. Today, we break down BYU's chances to land the talented Oregon transfer.

Things that help BYU's chances

First, let's break down the things that are currently working in BYU's favor. In the recruitment of Suamataia, the Cougars have some built-in advantages, and they have worked diligently to positioned themselves to land a highly-touted player like Suamataia.

1. Proximity to home

In an interview with Cougs Daily during his recruitment, Suamataia said BYU was always a "top school" because of its proximity to home. "I like [BYU] because they're a school that's just down the road, Suamataia said, "They've always been a top school for me."

After moving to Oregon for his first year of college, BYU can provide Kingsley the opportunity to move back home.

In the infamous recruitment of now Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake changed Wilson's recruitment when he pitched BYU's proximity to home to Zach and his parents. After Sitake spoke of Zach being able to go home for Sunday dinners, the door was opened and the Cougars eventually landed Wilson's signature.

The same will be true in the transfer recruitment of Kingsley Suamataia, only Suamataia would be even closer to home (Orem) than Wilson (Draper) was during his time at BYU. Not only would Sunday dinners be an option, Suamataia could even squeeze in lunch with family between classes.

2. BYU is unique and that is a good thing

Considering its affiliation to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the related Honor Code, BYU is a unique place to play college football. In some cases, that limits BYU's ability to cast a wide recruiting net. In other cases, the unique environment and standards at BYU keep the Cougars in contention for top recruits. The latter is true in the case of Suamataia.

While some schools may try to replicate the BYU experience, no school can truly duplicate the BYU experience. That helps BYU in the case of Kingsley Suamataia.

3. BYU is now in a P5 conference

When Kingsley was coming out of high school, the Cougars were independent and they were going to be independent for the duration of his college career. That changed last month when BYU accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 beginning in 2023. That could make a difference this time around.

In general, BYU's recruiting pitch is much stronger than it was 13 months ago when Suamataia committed to the Ducks. Since then, the Cougars are 17-3 and have spent most weeks in the top 25. They also ended a decade-long losing streak against rival Utah.

On top of that, five former Cougars were drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft including third-round selection Brady Christensen. Christensen became the first offensive lineman drafted out of BYU since Scott Young was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005.

4. BYU made a strong push in his original recruitment

When executive of recruiting Jasen Ah You was hired in May of 2020, he promised to "swing big" for Utah's highly-touted recruits. "We're going to swing big. We're going after the top guys." Ah You said during his introductory meeting with the media. "If we're going to play a P5 schedule, which we are, we are going to need P5 kids."

The "top guys" Ah You was referring to were players like Kingsley Suamataia and Timpview standouts Raider Damuni and Logan Fano. Shortly after Ah You's hiring, the Cougars' rejuvenated recruiting efforts made them a contender in Kingsley's recruitment.

Ah You's philosophy paid direct dividends on signing day when BYU signed longtime commit Raider Damuni and longtime target Logan Fano - both four-star recruits. The efforts to recruit Suamataia appeared unfruitful, at least on signing day, but they could pay off less than one year later. Thanks to BYU's efforts during his original recruitment, the Cougars will have a head start in Suamataia's recruitment.

Things that hurt BYU's chances

1. Many top schools will come calling

At one point during his recruitment, Suamataia told Cougs Daily that Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A&M were the four schools contacting him the most. Needless to say, there will be a long line of suitors competing for Kingsley's signature once again.

For example, if a guy like Nick Saban gets involved, anything can happen.

In my estimation, there are more things that help BYU's chances than hurt them in this situation. Some things that were once concerns (conference affiliation, NFL draft picks, 7-6 seasons) have since been resolved. As things currently stand, BYU has put themselves in a position to be very competitive in the transfer recruitment of Kingsley Suamataia.