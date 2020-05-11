CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

Jasen Ah You Plans to Swing for the Fences as New Executive of Recruiting

Casey Lundquist

Jasen Ah You was born a BYU Cougar - literally, he was delivered by the BYU Football team doctor. As a child, he woke up early on Saturday's to watch BYU football games from his local church building. Years later, Jasen is a BYU football alumni, the father of current BYU Linebacker Chaz Ah You, and BYU's newest executive of recruiting. 

Ah You addressed the media today for the first time in his new position. Ah You is passionate about BYU's purpose and says there is simply "no place like BYU." Ah You also brings a unique perspective to BYU's recruiting department because his son, Chaz Ah You, was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school. 

Although Chaz had many connections to BYU during his recruitment, Ah You noted that "Chaz was not a shoo-in to BYU." The Ah You's were open-minded when they made visits to some of the top football programs in the country, but BYU was the only school that checked all their boxes. 

Recruiting Vision

As BYU's new executive of recruiting, Ah You won't back down from recruiting the four and five-star players that are members of the church. Ah You said, "We're going to swing big. We're going after the top guys." Ah You added, "If we're going to play a P5 schedule, which we are, we are going to need P5 kids."

Coaches and evaluators often say that recruiting stars don't matter - Ah You's approach is different. He noted that, while not perfect, recruiting stars are a directional measure of recruiting success. "We did the research when I was at another University...people says stars don't matter, but they do." That doesn't mean BYU won't continue to seek out the "diamond in the rough" recruit. Ah You clarified that offering a recruit who may be under the radar will be a more collaborative effort among the coaching staff.

Among the four-star prospects that BYU will swing for is Kingsley Suamataia. Kingsley is a four-star Offensive Tackle out of Orem High School with over 30 offers from around the country. Ah You's efforts have put BYU back in the picture with Kingsley. Before Ah You was hired, Suamataia had all but written off the local school.

I asked Kingsley how BYU put themselves back in the picture. His answer was simple: "Jasen Ah You, my uncle, was a big influencer...now that he's the recruiting guy...they're all [BYU coaches] contacting now. I like it because they're a school that's just down the road. They've always been a top school for me."

Ah You emphasized the importance of finding players that were striving to do their best and adhere to BYU's high academic and honor code requirements. Finding players that fit BYU's culture is important, but Ah You noted that BYU is not "assembling a team of boy scouts...we are looking for players that will help us win. We will win." 

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: BYU Football's Independent Schedule Attracted Micah Harper to BYU

Micah Harper signed with BYU football because they had "everything he wanted."

Casey Lundquist

by

RobKL

2020 Quarterbacks: The Good, The Bad, & The Ratings

They say if you have two Quarterbacks then you have none. BYU Football has three and that comes with pros and cons.

Casey Lundquist

by

RobKL

BYU Football Target Dallin Havea Has Multiple Connections to the Program

Dallin Havea is a 2021 BYU Football prospect, I caught up with him to get an update on his recruitment.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Jasen Ah You and Jack Damuni officially take over recruiting efforts..

Casey Lundquist

2020 Defensive Line: The Good, The Bad, & The Ratings

BYU Football lacked a consistent pass rush last year, but reinforcements are on the way.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Comparing the Statistical Performances of BYU Quarterbacks in 2019

BYU Football's Zach Wilson, Jaren Hall, and Baylor Romney. The question remains, who deserves the starting spot in the fall?

Max Clark

Rivalry Reborn: BYU and San Diego State Announce Men's Basketball Home-and-Home series

BYU and San Diego State University have announced a new men's basketball home-and-home series for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Max Clark

BYU Basketball Lands 5A Idaho Leading Scorer as PWO

BYU Basketball added an elite shooter to their future roster in PWO Tanner Hayhurst.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football's Chances to Land the Top Utah Prospects

The 2021 class is loaded, we look at BYU Football's chances with the the top three uncommitted prospects in the state of Utah

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football 2020 Depth Chart: Projected

I take a stab at the 2020 BYU football depth chart when BYU kicks off against the University of Utah.

Casey Lundquist

by

U0898760