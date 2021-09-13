ESPN FPI Predicts Ranked Matchup Between BYU and Arizona State

For the first time since 2009, BYU will host a fellow ranked team at Lavell Edwards Stadium

What it week it has been for BYU fans. Last Friday, the Cougars accepted an invite to join the Big 12 beginning in 2023. On Saturday, BYU beat arch-rival Utah for the first time since 2009.

The fun continues this week. Following a 2-0 start, the Cougars cracked the AP Top 25 coming in at #23. The Cougars will host a fellow top-25 team on Saturday night: #19 Arizona State. The Sun Devils are 2-0 with wins over Southern Utah and UNLV.

BYU has not played in a ranked matchup at Lavell Edwards Stadium since 2009 when #19 BYU took down #21 Utah 26-23.

Following last week's results, ESPN FPI updated its predictions for the remainder of BYU's 2021 schedule. Below are the updated FPI predictions for BYU.

Date, Opponent, BYU Win Probability

9/18 vs Arizona State - 53.3% (Was 53.6% last week)

No major changes to the prediction against Arizona State this week. FPI still views this game as a tossup. The oddsmakers in Vegas largely agree, the Sun Devils opened as a two-point favorite over BYU.

9/25 vs USF - 92.7% (Was originally 88%)

USF lost 45-0 to NC State in their opener, and they lost to Florida 42-20 last weekend. Following those two games, FPI increased BYU's win probability.

10/1 @ Utah State - 72.1% (Was originally 88%)

ESPN FPI is more bullish on the Aggies now than they were at the beginning of the season. Utah State is 2-0 with a win over Washington State on the road.

10/9 vs Boise State - 57.9% (Was originally 79%)

Boise State embarrassed UTEP last weekend. Following that game, FPI downgraded BYU's chances to beat the Broncos.

10/16 @ Baylor - 34.8% (Was originally 41%)

10/23 @ Washington State - 65.1% (Was originally 65%)

10/30 vs Virginia - 46.1% (Was originally 63%)

11/6 vs Idaho State - 99.1% (Was originally 99%)

11/20 @ Georgia Southern - 87.0% (Was originally 68%)

11/27 @ USC - 33.9% (Was originally 31%)