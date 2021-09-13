September 13, 2021
ESPN FPI Predicts Ranked Matchup Between BYU and Arizona State

For the first time since 2009, BYU will host a fellow ranked team at Lavell Edwards Stadium
Author:

What it week it has been for BYU fans. Last Friday, the Cougars accepted an invite to join the Big 12 beginning in 2023. On Saturday, BYU beat arch-rival Utah for the first time since 2009.

Jaren Hall vs Utah

The fun continues this week. Following a 2-0 start, the Cougars cracked the AP Top 25 coming in at #23. The Cougars will host a fellow top-25 team on Saturday night: #19 Arizona State. The Sun Devils are 2-0 with wins over Southern Utah and UNLV.

BYU has not played in a ranked matchup at Lavell Edwards Stadium since 2009 when #19 BYU took down #21 Utah 26-23.

Following last week's results, ESPN FPI updated its predictions for the remainder of BYU's 2021 schedule. Below are the updated FPI predictions for BYU.

Date, Opponent, BYU Win Probability

9/18 vs Arizona State - 53.3% (Was 53.6% last week)

No major changes to the prediction against Arizona State this week. FPI still views this game as a tossup. The oddsmakers in Vegas largely agree, the Sun Devils opened as a two-point favorite over BYU.

9/25 vs USF - 92.7% (Was originally 88%)

USF lost 45-0 to NC State in their opener, and they lost to Florida 42-20 last weekend. Following those two games, FPI increased BYU's win probability.

10/1 @ Utah State - 72.1% (Was originally 88%)

ESPN FPI is more bullish on the Aggies now than they were at the beginning of the season. Utah State is 2-0 with a win over Washington State on the road.

10/9 vs Boise State - 57.9% (Was originally 79%)

Boise State embarrassed UTEP last weekend. Following that game, FPI downgraded BYU's chances to beat the Broncos.

10/16 @ Baylor - 34.8% (Was originally 41%)

10/23 @ Washington State - 65.1% (Was originally 65%)

10/30 vs Virginia - 46.1% (Was originally 63%)

11/6 vs Idaho State - 99.1% (Was originally 99%)

11/20 @ Georgia Southern - 87.0% (Was originally 68%)

11/27 @ USC - 33.9% (Was originally 31%)

