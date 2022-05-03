Evaluating the Net Impact of the Transfer Portal on the BYU Football Program

Over the last four years, the transfer portal has changed college football recruiting

In October of 2018, the landscape of college sports changed when the NCAA introduced the NCAA transfer portal. With the introduction of the transfer portal, collegiate athletes could enter the portal to be recruited by other schools. Like most programs, BYU has seen various players transfer in and out of the football program over the last several years.

The transfer portal is here to stay. With the new rule that players can transfer one time without needing to wait a year to be eligible, the way schools handle the transfer portal will be critical for long-term roster depth. In this article, we'll look at the net impact of the transfer portal on the BYU football program and which position groups have benefitted the most.

2019

Transfers in (Name - Position - Last School)

Emmanuel Esukpa - RB (Rice)

Ty'Son Williams - RB (South Carolina)

Theo Dawson - RB/LB (Wyoming)



Mo Unutoa - OL (Utah)

Shamon Willis - DB (Weber State)

Overall, BYU's first transfer class of the transfer portal era was a successful one. Ty'Son Williams was a star at running back prior to suffering a knee injury against Washington. Emmanuel Esukpa appeared in eight games for the Cougars where he ran for 190 yards. Shamon Willis provided immediate depth in the defensive backfield - he appeared in 11 games and had 5 PBUs in 2019.

Mo Unutoa was on the roster for two years (2019-2020) before he left the program.

Theo Dawson has been a backup linebacker during his time at BYU. He is still listed as a sophomore on BYU's roster.

Transfers out (Name - Position - Transfer Destination)

Ula Tolutau - RB (N/A)

Stacy Conner - QB (Snow College)

Tevita Mounga - DL (Texas A&M Kingsville)

Riley Burt - RB (Utah State)

Jacob Jimenez - OL (San Diego State)

Isaiah Armstrong - DB (Northwestern State)

Akile Davis - WR (Northwestern State)

Wayne Kirby - DL (N/A)

Of the eight players that transferred out of the program in 2018-2019, only two players landed at FBS schools. Tolutau and Kirby entered the transfer portal during this cycle even though both players had not been with the program.

Both Riley Burt and Jacob Jimenez could have provided depth for BYU in 2019. However, both players likely would have assumed backup roles. In total, the Cougars didn't lose any starters to the transfer portal in this cycle and they gained three players that started at various times during 2019 in Williams, Esukpa, and Willis.

2020

Transfers in (Name - Position - Last School)

Devontae Henry-Cole - RB (Utah)

Devontae Henry-Cole transferred to BYU from Utah only a few months before he eventually transferred from BYU to Utah State. He was the only transfer that BYU signed in the 2020 cycle.

Transfers out (Name - Position - Transfer Destination)

Devontae Henry-Cole - RB (Utah State)

Paula Finau - OL (N/A)

Alex Miskela - LB (N/A)

Austin Chambers - OL (Maine)

Devin Kaufusi - DL (Utah)

Hirkley Latu - LB (UCF)

Skyler Southam - K (Utah)

Joe Critchlow - QB (N/A)

Isaiah Herron - DB (Returned to BYU)

In terms of net impact, the 2020 transfer class was not a great one for BYU. The Cougars lost a starting-caliber player in Devin Kaufusi at a position of need, and they didn't bring in any impact players from the transfer portal. In total, BYU lost four players to FBS schools.

There is a silver lining, however, that BYU was in a scholarship crunch and the transfers out of the program helped BYU reach the right scholarship count.

The biggest transfer win during this cycle was getting DB Isaiah Herron back on board after he entered the transfer portal.

2021

Transfers in (Name - Position - Last School)

Puka Nacua - WR (Washington)

Samson Nacua - WR (Utah)

Cade Fennegan - QB (Boise State)

Jakob Robinson - DB (Utah State)

Kaleb Hayes - DB (Oregon State)

Mufi Hunt - DL/OL (Utah)

The 2021 class of transfers was a great one for BYU. The Cougars brought in four players that started in 2021 and made a substantial impact on the field in Puka Nacua, Samson Nacua, Jakob Robinson, and Kaleb Hayes.

Cade Fennegan wasn't eligible last season, but bringing him in was important for depth at the quarterback position. BYU hasn't signed a quarterback since the class of 2020, so more bodies needed to be added to that room in case of injuries.

Transfers out (Name - Position - Transfer Destination)

Seleti Fevaleaki - DL (Snow College)

Darius McFarland - DL (Utah State)

Kuj Tapusoa - RB (N/A)

Of the players that have transferred out of the program, Seleti Fevaleaki might be the most impactful. Fevaleaki was viewed as an important piece of BYU's future along the defensive line, and he transferred out after seeing playing time as a freshman. He transferred to Snow College where he has received multiple P5 offers.

Despite the loss of Fevaleaki, the 2021 transfer class was a positive one for the BYU football program.

2022

Transfers in (Name - Position - Last School)

Kingsley Suamataia - OL (Oregon)

Christopher Brooks - RB (Cal)

Houston Heimuli - FB/TE (Stanford)

Gabe Jeudy-Lally - DB (Vanderbilt)

Time will tell how many starters BYU brought in during the most recent transfer cycle. On paper, this looks like a great transfer class. Kingsley Suamataia is one of the best young tackle prospects in the country, and he will probably end up starting for BYU on week one. Same goes for Christopher Brooks who is the favorite to win the starting job at running back.



Depending on how BYU lines up for the first snap, Houston Heimuli might not technically start. But he will play a valuable role in BYU's offense beginning against USF in week one.

Finally, Gabe Jeudy-Lally is a cornerback with SEC experience and multiple years of eligibility remaining. Odds are he will be part of the rotation at cornerback this season, and he will probably become a starter during his career at BYU.

Transfers out (Name - Position - Transfer Destination)

Sione Finau - RB (N/A)

Viliami Tausinga - LB (N/A)

Caleb Christensen - DB (Returned to BYU)

Victory Vaka - DL (N/A)

Christopher Jackson - WR (Hawaii)

Baylor Romney - QB (N/A)

Rhett Reilly - QB (N/A)

Bentley Hanshaw - TE (Liberty)

Cade Parrish - OL (Utah State)

Jacques Wilson - DB (N/A)

A lot of scholarship players have entered the transfer portal during this transfer cycle. Some of these players would have been included in the two-deep, but none of them were returning starters or players that were favorites to be starters at their positions.

The most impactful was Baylor Romney. The depth he has provided at quarterback over the last three years has been invaluable.

In the end, BYU was able to bring in multiple players with starting potential without losing surefire starters.

Position Groups: Transfer Portal Winners & Losers

Winners

Nearly all position groups at BYU have benefitted from the transfer portal. The wide receivers, for example, benefitted greatly from the addition of the Nacua brothers in 2021. An experienced offensive line got even better this year with the addition of Kingsley Suamataia. However, two position groups have benefitted the most during the first four years of the transfer portal era.

1. Running Backs

During the first four cycles of the transfer portal era, BYU has brought in three impactful transfers at running back. Ty'Son Williams made his mark on the program in a very short period of time, and Emmanuel Esukpa provided important depth in 2019 when BYU's depth at running back was tested. Christopher Brooks has the potential to be very good for BYU this season.

Of all the position groups, the running back room has benefitted the most from the transfer portal.

2. Defensive Backs

Three transfer defensive backs have started at certain times for BYU over the last three years: Shamon Willis, Kaleb Hayes, and Jakob Robinson. Meanwhile, BYU hasn't lost any contributors at defensive back to the transfer portal.



BYU cornerbacks coach Jernardo Gilford has done extremely well to build sustainable depth at the cornerback position.

Losers

1. Defensive Line

Six defensive lineman have transferred out of the program since 2019. Most importantly, BYU lost two potential starters to the portal in Devin Kaufusi and Seleti Fevaleaki. In addition, BYU hasn't been able to bring in an impact transfer along the defensive line.