Everything That Happened at BYU Football Spring Practice on Monday
PROVO, UT - 2025 Spring Camp continues to roll on for the BYU football program. On Monday, BYU wore pads for the first time of Spring camp for a practice inside the Indoor Practice Facility. Here is a recap of everything that happened during the media portion of Monday's practice.
Play of the Day
During media observation, there was a near completion that would have headlined Monday's practice. Jake Retzlaff sat back in the pocket and launched a deep ball to Jojo Phillips. Phillips ran a great route and got behind the defense. The ball from Retzlaff was perfect, traveling at least 45 or 50 yards in the air. The throw hit Phillips in stride but fell incomplete and, therefore, was not the play of the day.
The play of the day was a throw from sophomore quarterback McCae Hillstead. Hillstead bought some time, rolled to his right and hit Koa Eldredge who had settled into an open are near the sideline. The ball was thrown with velocity and accuracy about 25 yards downfield.
The Progression of Jake Retzlaff
Spring camp is still just barely getting underway, but from the perspective of this author, Jake Retzlaff is already showing signs of a quarterback that could take another step forward in 2025. During Fall camp in 2024, Retzlaff showed flashes of brilliance, but there were also moments were he looked a little frantic when he was under pressure.
For example, about midway through Fall camp last year, there was one particular play where Retzlaff was flushed out of the pocket to his left. Retzlaff quickly set his feet and fired a pass to Keelan Marion that sailed over Marion's head for an incompletion.
Fast foward to Monday and there was a nearly identical play that resulted in a first down instead of an incompletion. The offense was faced with a 3rd & 8 during team portion. Retzlaff was pressured and he navigated the pocket to his left. He stepped into the throw and delivered a strike to Carsen Ryan. The pass hit Ryan in the chest and he ran for 5-10 yards after the catch.
Retzlaff was really good in the limited reps viewed by the media. He looked like a quarterback that was in control of the offense. He looked faster both physically as a runner and mentally as a processer.
Of course, it's only been a few practices and the media is privy to only the last portion of practice. However, signs are pointing in the right direction for Jake Retzlaff. He was poised and he was accurate. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick noted that the primary objective for Retzlaff this Spring is to increase his completion percentage. Roderick said that Retzlaff is off to a good start.
The Backup Quarterback Competition
The backup quarterback competition is one of the top position battles of the offseason.
After practice, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said BYU would ideally like to have the backup quarterback competition sorted by the end of Spring camp. If it's not sorted at that point, the competition could extend into Fall camp. It's still way too early to call, but McCae Hillstead appears to have the edge on the battle for the backup quarterback job.
Hillstead throws a really nice ball and he is a threat with his legs. If Hillstead is needed in 2025, he could come in and win a game.
Depth Chart Notes
The starting secondary is starting to come into focus. Tanner Wall and Raider Damuni have consistently been the starting tandem at safety. Mory Bamba and Evan Johnson are the likely day-one starters at cornerback and Jonathan Kabeya is sliding into the starting nickel spot. Jay Hill highlighted Kabeya after practice as a standout.
The most consistent names running with the first team along the defensive front seven have been Jack Kelly, Harrison Taggart, Choe Bryant-Strother, Logan Lutui, Bodie Schoonover, and Keanu Tanuvasa. Isaiah Glasker has been sidelined with a minor injury according to Jay Hill. Outside of those guys, a lot of players are rotating with the starters.
BYU usually starts three wide receivers. If the season started today, those three would be Chase Roberts, Keelan Marion, and Jojo Phillips.
A Few Unheralded Names to Remember Along the Defensive Line
BYU has a handful of players along the defensive line that were really coveted recruits and transfers. Players like Tausili Akana, Hunter Clegg, Kini Fonohema, and Ephraim Asiata among others. Those players are the future of not only the BYU defensive line, but the BYU defense.
However, there are a few unheralded names that could make a big impact for the BYU defensive line in 2025. Redshirt freshman defensive end Orion Maile-Kaufusi was getting first-team reps on Monday. Redshirt senior Joshua Singh also continues to be a fixture in the two-deep.
Southern Utah transfer Anisi Purcell seems like a very safe bet to end up in the two-deep at defensive tackle. Keep an eye out for few lesser-known names on the depth chart at defensive line.
Tei Nacua Getting First-Team Reps
Aaron Roderick noted that Chase Roberts and Cody Hagen have not been participating during Spring camp. Those two are dealing with a few minor injuries that won't prevent them from participating in Fall camp.
Parker Kingston also got a little dinged up and was held out on Monday according to fellow wide receiver Keelan Marion.
While BYU battles through some bumps and bruises at wide receiver, redshirt freshman wide receiver Tei Nacua has been getting first-team reps. Nacua has put on some weight since his true freshman season. He is up to 185 pounds and is wearing a new number: 0.
Fresh(men) Faces
Freshmen continue to get their first reps in a BYU uniform. True freshman wide receiver LaMason Waller got more reps during the team portion and Hunter Clegg got some reps at defensive end.
Redshirt freshman Dom McKenzie has also been getting some reps in team portion. McKenzie might be the fastest wide receiver in room that includes fellow track stars Parker Kingston and Cody Hagen.
Defensive Highlights
In the practice highlights, BYU senior linebacker Jack Kelly is seen grabbing multiple interceptions. Kelly intercepted both McCae Hillstead and Jake Retzlaff.
During the media portion of practice, sophomore cornerback Marcus McKenzie had a pass breakup while defending Marquis Taliulu. It was a well-thrown deep ball by McCae Hillstead, but McKenzie disrupted the pass and forced the incompletion.