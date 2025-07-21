Former BYU Quarterback Jake Retzlaff Reportedly Commits to Tulane
Former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff has found his next school. Retzlaff committed to Tulane according to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN. He will compete for the starting job at Tulane and have the chance to take on a fun non-conference slate that features Northwestern, Duke, and Ole Miss.
Tulane has brought in four transfer quarterbacks this offseason:
- Brendan Sullivan (Iowa)
- Jake Retzlaff (BYU)
- Kadin Semonza (Ball State)
- Dononvan Leary (Illinois)
Retzlaff announced his plans to withdraw from BYU 10 days ago. Due to a Title IX investigation at Tulane, it took "more than a week" for Retzlaff to get through the vetting process.
Retzlaff's commitment to Tulane marks the final chapter of the Jake Retzlaff saga at BYU. Retzlaff was poised to be the starting quarterback in 2025 after leading BYU to an 11-2 season in 2024. Retzlaff was facing a suspension for breaking the school's honor code. Rather than wait out the suspension, Retzlaff opted to finish his college career elsewhere.
As for BYU, the Cougars have moved on from Retzlaff and are already planning on a quarterback battle. Returning quarterbacks McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet will battle for the starting spot against incoming true freshman Bear Bachmeier. The winner of the quarterback battle has a chance to be the BYU starting quarterback for the next 2-4 years.
Jake Retzlaff's production, at least on paper, can probably be replicated by one of the three quarterbacks. In two years at BYU, he threw for 3,595 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while completing 56% of his passes.
What BYU will miss most about Retzlaff is his experience. Retzlaff was positioned to potentially take another step forward in 2025 with another season under his belt. Instead, BYU will turn to a quarterback that will be taking his first snaps at BYU.