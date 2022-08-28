Skip to main content

Four Things to Watch for When BYU Releases Week One Depth Chart

BYU will release its first depth chart of the 2022 season on Monday

After a long and tumultuous offseason, it's finally game week. As part of game week, BYU will release its first depth chart of the 2022 season on Monday. Here are four things to watch for when BYU releases the depth chart for USF.

1. Starters along the offensive line?

22FTB PRAC 8-8 074

When BYU released the post-spring depth chart for media day, Clark Barrington was the only outright starter along the offensive line. Will BYU announce more OL starters ahead of the opener?

Post-spring OL depth chart

Left Tackle
1. Blake Freeland OR Kingsley Suamataia OR Campbell Barrington

Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Tyler Little

Center
1. Connor Pay OR Joe Tukuafu

Right Guard
1. Joe Tukuafu OR Campbell Barrington

Right Tackle
1. Harris LaChance OR Kingsley Suamataia OR Brayden Keim

There's been a lot of chatter surrounding Blake Freeland, Clark Barrington, Connor Pay, Harris LaChance and Kingsley Suamataia. Regardless of what the depth chart says on Monday, those five will take on major roles this season.

2. Backup running back

On the offseason depth chart, Christopher Brooks was named the outright starting running back with Lopini Katoa as his backup. Jackson McChesney, Miles Davis, and Hinckley Ropati shared the third-string spot.

There are two storylines to follow here: 1) will BYU name an outright third-string RB and/or 2) was one of the younger guys able to work his way into the second unit with Lopini Katoa?

3. Watch for newcomers

BYU returns the most production in college football. Given BYU's experience across the board, there aren't many opportunities for newcomers to come in and compete for a starting spot right away. Still, keep an eye on the newcomers and whether they were able to crack the two-deep. BYU needs to begin identifying its next set of playmakers as it enters the Big 12 once it loses multiple players to graduation.

4. Unseated starters

Before fall camp, BYU listed 20 outright starters. Were any of them unseated during fall camp?

