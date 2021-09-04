How to Watch BYU-Arizona

BYU takes on Arizona in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Here is how you can watch, stream, or listen to BYU-Arizona.

How to watch or listen to BYU-Arizona

TV/Streaming: ESPN

RADIO: BYU Sports Network

BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Live Stats

Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

GAME INFORMATION

BYU (0-0) vs. Arizona (0-0)

Saturday, Sept. 4

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. PDT/ 8:30 p.m. MST

Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium

UNIFORM INFORMATION



Ever since the Cougars added royal and navy helmets to their uniform repertoire in March, some fans have eagerly anticipated the debut of the new helmets. BYU will wear the new royal helmets when it takes on Arizona in Las Vegas. They will also wear the royal jersey and royal pants creating a "royal rush" look.

According to an official statement from BYU, the Cougars debuted a royal helmet in 1964. The game against Arizona will represent the first time BYU has worn royal blue helmets since 1968.

"In 1964, BYU head coach Tommy Hudspeth, assistant coach LaVell Edwards, and future NFL quarterback Virgil Carter debuted a royal football helmet. The following year, BYU defeated Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and others to win the 1965 WAC championship—the first conference football title in school history." - BYU Athletics

It will also be the first time in program history that BYU has worn the "royal rush" look. Following the opener against Arizona, BYU will announce the uniform combination for each game in a similar format as last season, with each uniform being revealed the week of the game.

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI