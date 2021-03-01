NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
BYU Football Adds Two New Helmets

BYU added two new helmets to their uniform repertoire on Monday.
Author:

BYU football officially added royal and navy helmets to their uniform repertoire on Monday. The new helmets are part of an on-going initiative to strengthen the BYU player experience. You can view all the new uniform combinations here.

Credit: BYUcougars.com

Credit: BYUcougars.com

"It’s been exciting to see the reaction of the players as we introduced these new helmets that are part of their future but based on our proud past,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake on the addition of the new helmets. "BYU’s football tradition was built through many decades of success by those who wore the uniform representing the Cougars. Our players, former players, and Cougar Nation all value this great tradition of BYU football. We want the helmet and various uniform combinations to honor those who built the program and inspire those who will carry it forward.”

Last season, I had the opportunity to sit down with Billy Nixon who is BYU Football's Equipment Manager and the man behind the BYU Equipment twitter account that has gained a lot of traction. We talked about the balance between tradition and variety with BYU uniforms, the player's involvement in the decision making process, and alternate uniforms. In that interview, he talked about the meaning behind blue helmets. You can listen to his comments in the video above.

