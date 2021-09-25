How to Watch or Stream BYU vs USF

Everything you need to know to watch, stream, or listen to BYU-USF

BYU, who is ranked #15 in the latest AP poll, is the only team to date with three victory over power five foes. The Cougars look to wrap up an undefeated September on Saturday against USF. Below is the all the information you need to either watch, stream, or listen to BYU-USF.

Broadcast Information

TV: ESPN | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: BYU Sports Network

BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Live Stats

Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

Game Information

BYU (3-0) vs. South Florida (1-2)

Saturday, Sept. 25

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. MDT

Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium

BYU and Arizona State will kick off at 8:15 MST on ESPN2. BYU is 3-0 and ranked #15 following their win over #19 Arizona State last Saturday. South Florida is 1-1 with two losses against NC State and Florida, and one win over Florida A&M.

These two teams met for the first time in 2019. BYU lost 29-23 in the first meeting after taking a two-score lead into the fourth quarter.

Uniform Information

he Cougars will wear their class navy home uniform, and the crowd will be asked to wear navy blue in the stands.

BYU will have worn four different uniform combinations in their first four games of the 2021 season. Saturday's uniforms for USF will represent the first time BYU has sported a navy combination this season.

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI