How to Watch or Stream BYU vs Liberty

All the information you need to watch or stream BYU vs Liberty

On Saturday afternoon, BYU travels to Virginia to take on fellow independent Liberty. The game kicks off at 1:30 PM MDT and will be televised on ESPNU. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to BYU vs Liberty.

How to watch or stream BYU-Liberty

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPNU
RADIO (1:30 ET pregame): BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Pregame (1:30 ET pregame)/Postgame: BYUtv

Game information

BYU (4-3) at Liberty (6-1)
Saturday, Oct. 22
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET
Lynchburg, Virginia
Williams Stadium (25,000)

Liberty and BYU met for the first time in 2019. The Cougars were led by third-string quarterback Baylor Romney and held off a late Liberty drive to hold on to a 31-24 victory. Romney threw for 262 yards and 3 touchdowns, his top target was Micah Simon who racked up 91 receiving yards.

BYU Uniform

After two consecutive games in alternate uniforms, BYU will bring back a classic combination against Liberty: the away uniform with royal accents. BYU hasn't worn this combination since 2021 at Utah State. 

Read More

Tyler Allgeier vs Utah State in royal classic away

Since 2020, BYU has added a lot of variety to its uniform combinations. In 2021, BYU wore 12 different uniform combinations in 12 regular season games last season. The only repeat combination came against UAB in the bowl game. Like the last two seasons, BYU will wear various uniform combinations this season. The Cougars have worn seven different combinations in seven games.

