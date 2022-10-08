On Saturday night, no. 16 BYU takes on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. The game kicks off at 5:30 PM MDT and will be televised on NBC. On College GameDay this morning, the ESPN analysts picked BYU-Notre Dame. Their picks are below.

Desmond Howard: Notre Dame

Pat McAfee: BYU

Rob Riggle (Guest picker): BYU

Kirk Herbstreit: Notre Dame

For the first time this season, BYU will have both of its star receivers against Notre Dame. Both Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney will be available for the Cougars. Romney and Nacua racked up 1,299 receiving yards for BYU last season.

How to watch or stream BYU-Notre Dame

TV: NBC

RADIO (2:30 pregame): BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Pregame (2:30 pregame)/Postgame: BYUtv

Game information

BYU (4-1) vs. Notre Dame (2-2)

Saturday, Oct. 8

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. PT

Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium (65,000)

BYU Blackout Uniform

On Monday, BYU unveiled the uniform combination for its game against Notre Dame. The Cougars will wear the all black uniforms for the first time since 2020. Their uniform will also feature a new helmet that fades from royal to black.

BYU has worn five different uniform combinations in five games this season.

Notre Dame will wear a special alternate white uniform for this game. The Fighting Irish unveiled the uniform over the Summer as part of the Shamrock Series.

