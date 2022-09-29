How to Watch or Stream No. 19 BYU vs Utah State
On Thursday night, no. 19 BYU hosts in-state rival Utah State at Lavell Edwards Stadium. The game kicks off at 6:00 PM and will be televised on ESPN. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to BYU vs Utah State.
How to watch or stream BYU-Utah State
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV/Streaming: ESPN
RADIO (4 p.m. pregame): BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Live Stats
Pregame (6 p.m.)/Postgame: BYUtv
Game information
BYU (3-1) vs. Utah State (1-3)
Thursday, Sept. 29
Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. MT
Provo, Utah
LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,470)
When BYU and Utah State face off on Thursday night, it will be a battle of two programs heading in opposite directions. BYU is 24-5 in its last 29 games, ranked no. 19 in the AP poll, and will move to the Big 12 next season. Utah State is 1-3 with consecutive losses to Weber State and UNLV. The Aggies' lone victory came against one of the worst FBS teams in the country: UConn.
