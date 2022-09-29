How to Watch or Stream No. 19 BYU vs Utah State

On Thursday night, no. 19 BYU hosts in-state rival Utah State at Lavell Edwards Stadium. The game kicks off at 6:00 PM and will be televised on ESPN. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to BYU vs Utah State.

How to watch or stream BYU-Utah State

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV/Streaming: ESPN

RADIO (4 p.m. pregame): BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Live Stats

Pregame (6 p.m.)/Postgame: BYUtv

Game information

BYU (3-1) vs. Utah State (1-3)

Thursday, Sept. 29

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. MT

Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,470)

When BYU and Utah State face off on Thursday night, it will be a battle of two programs heading in opposite directions. BYU is 24-5 in its last 29 games, ranked no. 19 in the AP poll, and will move to the Big 12 next season. Utah State is 1-3 with consecutive losses to Weber State and UNLV. The Aggies' lone victory came against one of the worst FBS teams in the country: UConn.

BYU Uniform

On Monday, BYU unveiled the uniform combination for its upcoming game against Wyoming. The Cougars will wear the all royal home uniforms with royal helmets. This combination was last worn in 2021 against Virginia.

BYU has worn five different uniform combinations in five games this season. It is also the first time since 2016 that BYU has played an in-state rival at home in a different jersey from the traditional royal home uniforms.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily