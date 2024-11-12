Local Restaurant Gifts BYU Kicker Free Food for Life for Game-Winning Kick Against Utah
BYU kicker Will Ferrin was the hero of BYU's comeback win over archrival Utah. Down by two, Ferrin and the BYU field goal team ran onto the field as the clock was winding down. Ferrin calmly drilled a 44-yard field goal that split the uprights in half and gave BYU a 22-21 lead with three seconds remaining.
Ferrin was 3/3 on the night and his game-winner came at a critical moment: it maintained BYU's perfect season and kept BYU in the driver's seat for the Big 12 championship.
Not only did Ferrin's kick come during one of the most important seasons in BYU history, it also came at a critical time in the BYU-Utah rivalry. BYU now owns a winning streak over Utah for the first time since 2007. The last time BYU beat Utah up in Salt Lake was in 2006. During BYU's losing streak to Utah, BYU had two chances to beat Utah with field goals up in Rice Eccles. The first was blocked and the second hit the uprights. Ferrin reversed the curse and kept BYU's perfect season alive with one kick.
Ferrin's kick cemented him as a legend in the BYU-Utah rivalry. One local restaurant, Chubby's, made sure that Ferrin would always be remembered by gifting him free food for life.
This kind of deal is what NIL was intended for. Thanks to his performance on the field, Ferrin will be compensated in the form of hamburgers and fries, something that wasn't permitted by the NCAA before 2021.
Ferrin, as you would expect, was well received by the thousands of BYU students that waited for BYU's bus to arrive back on campus. BYU released a video of Ferrin crowd surfing after the bus got back to Provo.
After the game, BYU special teams coach Kelly Poppinga said that before the kick, he asked Ferrin where he wanted the ball to be placed. Ferrin responded, "It doesn't matter where, it's going in."
Ferrin's kick will be remembered for a long, long time in Provo.