Looking at the Future of the Quarterback Position at BYU

On Friday, BYU backup quarterback Jacob Conover announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Conover was viewed by many as BYU’s future at quarterback when he signed as part of the 2019 signing class. In his three years with the program, however, Conover was never able to win the starting job. Even before the Conover news, BYU’s future at quarterback post Jaren Hall was up in the air. Now that that Conover is out, the race for BYU’s next starting quarterback is even more wide open. Whether it’s after this season or next season, Jaren Hall will eventually leave the program. So today, we take a look at BYU’s future at the quarterback position.

The Sky is Not Falling

Let’s remove Jacob Conover’s recruiting profile from the picture and look at his college production. In three seasons, Conover was 5/11 in for 45 passing yards. With all due respect to Conover, that’s simply not enough evidence to feel confident that he should be the quarterback to lead BYU into the Big 12. Yes, his opportunities were limited, but you simply can't afford to move into a Power Five conference with such a big question mark at the most important position.

Think about it this way. If Conover was transferring from another school with the same stat line, is he someone you could bring into the program and hand him the keys to the offense? Definitely not.

Remember, the sky is not falling. Transfers happen in the current era of college football. Trust in Aaron Roderick and remember that BYU quarterbacks have had the best three-year stretch of the independent era. Hopefully Jacob lands with a program where he can win the starting job and have a very successful career. We wish him the best. In the end, the fate of BYU's future at quarterback hinges on what BYU does next.

Could the Next Quarterback be on the Roster?

BYU’s future at quarterback could already be on the roster. Apart from Hall and Conover, three other quarterbacks are on BYU’s roster: Cade Fennegan, Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters, and Nick Billoups.

BYU quarterback Cade Fennegan Credit: BYU Photo

Cade Fennegan has the tools to be a productive college quarterback. After all, there’s a reason he was coveted by USC as a high school recruit. Like Conover, however, Fennegan hasn’t been given the opportunities to show that he is the guy. He has played in just three college football games. Could he be the guy? Sure. But that’s far from a sure thing.

It’s a similar sentiment with Maiava-Peters and Billoups. Both are talented, mobile quarterbacks that are completely unproven. Until one becomes proven, you can't blindly trust that one will turn into your starting quarterback. All three of these returning players will have a chance to compete for the starting job.

BYU's quarterbacks are talented and inexperienced. As a result, expect BYU to be very active in the transfer portal this offseason in search of a more experienced quarterback.

The Transfer Portal

Dozens of intriguing quarterbacks have already announced their plans to enter the transfer portal. Many more will enter the portal when the transfer window opens next week. BYU will be in the market for one or even two quarterbacks. The transfer portal worked wonders for some QB-needy teams last year (looking at you Oregon, Washington, USC, Kansas State, etc.). BYU will try its hand this year to see if it hits the jackpot.

The High School Ranks

Springville quarterback Ryder Burton is BYU's lone quarterback commit of the 2023 recruiting class. Burton has loads of arm talent that impressed former BYU great quarterback John Beck. Burton likely won’t be the guy as a true freshman, but his development will be a storyline to follow.

BYU’s future at quarterback will become more clear in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates as BYU identifies its top targets.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily