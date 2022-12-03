BYU Quarterback Jacob Conover to Enter the Transfer Portal

On Friday, BYU backup quarterback Jacob Conover announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. “After much prayer and talking with my family, I will be entering the transfer portal and starting a new chapter of my life,” Conover said in a social media announcement. Conover will have the opportunity to enter the portal next week once the transfer portal window opens.

After returning home from his mission, Conover joined the BYU football program in time for the 2020 season where he ran the scout team. In 2021, Conover competed for the starting job against Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney. Conover ended the competition as BYU’s third-string quarterback that season and appeared in just one game against Utah State. Against the Aggies, Conover was 5/9 and he threw for 45 yards.

Conover was BYU’s second-string quarterback behind Jaren Hall for the entirety of the 2022 season. Conover appeared in just one game - the regular season finale at Stanford. Conover attempted just one pass in that game as BYU dominated the game on the ground.

Should Jaren Hall declare for the NFL Draft after this season, Boise State transfer Cade Fennegan will be in line to compete with Sol-Jay Maiava and Nick Billoups for the starting spot.

Most importantly, BYU isn’t done bringing in new quarterbacks this year. Expect BYU to be extremely active in the transfer portal in search for a new quarterback. Multiple starting-caliber quarterbacks have entered the transfer portal over the last few days and more will enter the portal over the next month.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily