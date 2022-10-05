Neutral Site Games Have Played an Important Role in BYU's Independent Era

On Saturday, no. 19 BYU will travel to Las Vegas to take on Notre Dame. The Cougars and the Fighting Irish will face off in Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. This game is part of the Shamrock Series, an annual series that Notre Dame plays at a neutral site.

This game symbolizes the final chapter of independence for BYU. Beginning in 2023, BYU will be a member of the Big 12 conference. When the Cougars went independent in 2011, they signed a six-game agreement with Notre Dame. After two games played at Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish backed out of the agreement. Notre Dame has owed BYU a home game ever since the last game in 2013. Instead, this neutral site game in Vegas was arranged as a replacement before BYU moves to the Big 12.

(Photo: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports)

This game also represents what the independence era has been about for BYU: marquee games played against big-time opponents at the best venues. Specifically, neutral site games played in NFL venues have played an important role in BYU's era of independence. Since going independent in 2011, BYU has played in seven neutral site contests excluding bowl games.

When BYU stepped away from the Mountain West and into independence, matchups like this one against Notre Dame were a major reason why. By definition, independence takes away the benefits of a conference race. However, it allows the flexibility to play as many big-time games as possible.

BYU fans and players will relish the opportunity to play in the Big 12. Games like this one against Notre Dame, however, will become rare.

Below are the seven neutral site games BYU has played at NFL venues since going independent.

BYU vs TCU - 2011

BYU 28, TCU 38 | Cowboy Stadium

The Cougars and the Horned Frogs renewed their rivalry with a neutral site game at Jerry World, also known as Cowboy Stadium. TCU had one foot out the door this season as it was preparing to leave for the Big 12 in 2012.

A late surge from BYU including a punt return touchdown from JD Falslev was not enough. TCU beat BYU by 10, extending its winning streak in this rivalry to four.

BYU vs Missouri - 2015

BYU 16, Missouri 20 | Arrowhead Stadium

Coming into this game in Kansas City, there were rumors that Missouri might not play this game. Multiple members of the football team were protesting the university president and his handling of racial tensions on campus.

Instead, Missouri rallied together and beat BYU 20-16.

BYU vs Arizona - 2016

BYU 18, Arizona 16 | University of Phoenix Stadium

The first game of the Kalani Sitake era was played at a neutral site against Arizona. A game-winning field goal from Jake Olroyd lifted the Cougars over the Wildcats.

BYU vs West Virginia - 2016

BYU 32, West Virginia 35 | FedEx Field

Coming into this game, West Virginia was 3-0 and ranked in the top 20. Down 32-35 in the final minutes, Taysom Hill threw a pass intended for Aleva Hifo that was intercepted. The Mountaineers held on to win.

BYU vs LSU - 2017

BYU 0, LSU 27 | FedEx Field

The game that shall not be named. This game was foreshadowing of the 4-9 season to come.

BYU vs UMass - 2018

BYU 35, UMass 16 | Gillette Stadium

Some BYU fans might forget that this game against UMass was played at the home of the New England Patriots.

BYU vs Arizona - 2021

BYU 24, Arizona 16 | Allegiant Stadium

In last year's season opener, BYU fans took over Allegiant Stadium in the first full capacity game since COVID-19. The Cougars held on to a lead in the second half on their way to a 24-16 victory.

Neutral Site Bowl Games

BYU has played in many different bowl games in the independence era. Here are the eight neutral site bowl games of the independence era.

Author's note: some fans might forget that BYU has played two bowl games at the home venues of their bowl opponents. In 2012, BYU traveled to San Diego to take on San Diego State. In 2019, BYU played Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl.

BYU vs Tulsa - 2011

BYU 24, Tulsa 21 | Armed Forces Bowl

An iconic fake spike turned Cody Hoffman touchdown lifted BYU over Tulsa.

BYU vs Washington - 2013

BYU 16, Washington 31 | Fight Hunger Bowl

The 2013 season was the only season of Taysom Hill's career in which he started every game. Unfortunately, Hill suffered a concussion in this game and BYU lost by two scores.

BYU vs Memphis - 2014

BYU 48, Memphis 55 | Miami Beach Bowl

The Miami Beach Brawl needs no explanation.

BYU vs Utah - 2015

BYU 28, Utah 35 | Las Vegas Bowl

The college football gods couldn't stand to see the BYU-Utah rivalry take a two-year hiatus, so they arranged a matchup in the Las Vegas Bowl. Utah jumped out to a 35-0 lead before BYU came storming back. The Cougars ran out of time and Utah won 35-28.

BYU vs Wyoming - 2016

BYU 24, Wyoming 21 | Poinsettia Bowl

Kai Nacua intercepted Josh Allen in the final minutes as BYU held on to a 24-21 victory.

BYU vs Western Michigan - 2018

BYU 49, Western Michigan 18 | Idaho Potato Bowl

Zach Wilson was a perfect 18/18 as a true freshman. BYU dominated Western Michigan 49-18.

BYU vs UCF - 2020

BYU 49, UCF 23 | Boca Raton Bowl

BYU capped off a strange and dominant season in dominant fashion with a 49-23 victory over UCF. Little did we know that both schools would accept an invitation to join the Big 12 just nine months later.

BYU vs UAB - 2021

BYU 28, UAB 31 | Independence Bowl

One of the strangest games of the independence era. BYU was one spot in the rankings away from playing in a NY6 Bowl. Instead, the Cougars took on UAB on a rainy day in the Independence Bowl. BYU was without starting quarterback Jaren Hall and a late turnover doomed the Cougars.