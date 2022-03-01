Skip to main content

Number Changes on the 2022 BYU Spring Roster

Which players will sport a new number in 2022 and which players used their redshirt season in 2021

On Monday, BYU kicked off 2022 Spring practices with a practice at the indoor practice facility. As is customary at the beginning of a new Spring camp, BYU released its 2022 Spring roster. Here are the number changes on BYU's Spring roster. In addition, we've added a list of the players that used their redshirt season in 2021.

Number Changes on the Spring Roster

Here are the players that have changed numbers this season.

Number - Name - Number worn in 2021

2 - Ben Bywater (Wore #33 in 2021)

Bywater, Ben _W3_1352

5 - Dallin Holker (Wore #32 in 2021)

13 - Jackson Kaufusi (Wore #38 in 2021)

20 - Brayden Cosper (Wore #85 in 2021)

24 - Ben Tuipulotu (Wore #35 in 2021)

26 - Ethan Slade (Wore #35 in 2021)

Players that Used Redshirt Season in 2021

Here are the players that used their redshirt season in 2021:

Name - Roster Year

Kody Epps - FR

Micah Harper - FR

Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters - FR

Cade Fennegan - FR

Nick Billoups - FR

Jacob Conover - FR

Miles Davis - FR

Dean Jones - FR

Theo Dawson - SO

Ben Tuipulotu - FR

Talan Alfrey - FR

Ethan Slade - FR

Beau Robinson - FR

Chase Roberts - FR

Tanner Wall - FR

Quenton Rice - FR

Nick Nethercott - FR

Cade Hoke - FR

Isaac Matua - FR

Justen Smith - FR

Mikey Petty - FR

Viliami Tausinga - FR

Alex Muti - FR

Jacob Bosco - FR

Kade Pupunu - FR

Josh Larsen - FR

Joshua Singh - FR

Tyler Little - FR

Cooper McMullin - FR

Dylan Rollins - FR

Brayden Keim - SO

Chandler Bird - FR

Brock Gunderson - FR

Donovan Hanna - FR

Maguire Anderson - FR

Terence Fall - FR

Kade Moore - FR

Carter Wheat - FR

Ethan Erickson - FR

Hunter Greer - FR

Cash Peterman - FR

