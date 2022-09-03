Predicting No. 25 BYU vs USF

After 259 days away, BYU football is back. Coming off a 10-3 2021 campaign, BYU returns the most production in the country and is ranked no. 25 in the AP poll. Below are three keys to a BYU victory and a prediction for BYU-USF.

Three Keys to a BYU victory

1. Assert dominance up front

Coming into this season, BYU's offensive line has been touted as one of the best offensive line units in the country. They need to put that talent on display and dominate during a game that could feature wet conditions. As of this writing, there's a 50% chance of scattered thunderstorms one hour after kickoff.

Rain or sunshine, BYU needs to run the ball effectively against USF.

2. Get off the field on third down

BYU ranked 106th in the country last year in third down defense. Last season against USF, getting off the field was a challenge for BYU's defense. USF and then quarterback Timmy McClain converted 10/20 third and fourth down conversions.

BYU needs to get off the field on third down, especially on third and long.

3. Avoid week one mistakes

Week one in college football is always unpredictable. If you've watched other games over the last week, you've likely seen botched snaps, fumbles, and loads of missed tackles.

BYU is the better team and a double-digit favorite. The Cougars will win if it can avoid catastrophic week one mistakes.

BYU-USF Prediction

USF found success with a ball-control approach in the second half last season. I expect the Bulls to deploy a similar strategy to keep this game close. I don't expect this game to ever be in danger, but I also don't expect a blowout.

BYU has never won a true road game in the state of Florida - that will change on Saturday.

34 BYU - 23 USF