October 2, 2021
Ranking BYU's Uniforms this Season

BYU has worn five different uniforms in five different games this season
Author:

BYU is 5-0 and ranked #13 in the country (with the chance to crack the top 10 this week) including wins over two in-state rivals and three PAC-12 schools. The Cougars are 16-1 dating back to the start of last season, and they accepted an invite to join the Big 12 conference last month. Needless to say, it's been a good year for BYU fans.

It's also been a good year for the player experience department at BYU. The Cougars added royal and navy helmets to their uniform repertoire, the SAB locker room was renovated, and players have been able to earn money from their name, image, and likeness.

Beginning in 2020, the BYU equipment and player experience team started a tradition where they teased BYU's upcoming uniform combination. For many BYU fans, learning about BYU's upcoming uniform combination has become part of the Monday morning routine. 

This season, BYU has worn five different uniforms in five different games this season. Today, I rank the uniforms BYU has worn this season.

5. Classic navy home

Isaac Rex vs USF
Payton Wilgar vs USF

Although these jerseys are far down the list, we should all be grateful for these uniforms. If it weren't for these, BYU might be sporting gold on their jerseys in 2021. They better than so many uniforms in college football.

4. Royal Rush

Neil Pau'u vs arizona royal blue
Lopini Katoa vs Arizona all royal

BYU sported the "royal rush" look for the first time against Arizona. This uniform popped on TV and looked great with the fans wearing royal in the stands. However, it is up against stiff competition and it did not crack my top three.

3. All white with royal accents

Isaac Rex BYU vs Arizona State whiteout
USATSI_16784098_168390393_lowres

One of BYU's best looks. The Cougars improved to 3-0 with a win over #19 Arizona State in these uniforms. They also took a commanding lead in the PAC-12 South that night.

2. Classic royal home

USATSI_16735720_168390393_lowres
Tyler Allgeier vs Utah

These jerseys deserve the credit for bringing royal blue back to BYU football. They also looked pretty good in BYU's first win over Utah since 2009.

1. Classic royal away

Baylor Romney vs Utah State
USATSI_16869138_168390393_lowres
Lopini Katoa vs Utah State

The downside to wearing different uniforms each week is that BYU doesn't get to wear their very best looks as often. This uniform approaches uniform perfection and should be worn at least 2-3 times per season. 

