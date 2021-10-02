Ranking BYU's Uniforms this Season

BYU has worn five different uniforms in five different games this season

BYU is 5-0 and ranked #13 in the country (with the chance to crack the top 10 this week) including wins over two in-state rivals and three PAC-12 schools. The Cougars are 16-1 dating back to the start of last season, and they accepted an invite to join the Big 12 conference last month. Needless to say, it's been a good year for BYU fans.

It's also been a good year for the player experience department at BYU. The Cougars added royal and navy helmets to their uniform repertoire, the SAB locker room was renovated, and players have been able to earn money from their name, image, and likeness.

Beginning in 2020, the BYU equipment and player experience team started a tradition where they teased BYU's upcoming uniform combination. For many BYU fans, learning about BYU's upcoming uniform combination has become part of the Monday morning routine.

This season, BYU has worn five different uniforms in five different games this season. Today, I rank the uniforms BYU has worn this season.

5. Classic navy home

Although these jerseys are far down the list, we should all be grateful for these uniforms. If it weren't for these, BYU might be sporting gold on their jerseys in 2021. They better than so many uniforms in college football.

4. Royal Rush

BYU sported the "royal rush" look for the first time against Arizona. This uniform popped on TV and looked great with the fans wearing royal in the stands. However, it is up against stiff competition and it did not crack my top three.

3. All white with royal accents

One of BYU's best looks. The Cougars improved to 3-0 with a win over #19 Arizona State in these uniforms. They also took a commanding lead in the PAC-12 South that night.

2. Classic royal home

These jerseys deserve the credit for bringing royal blue back to BYU football. They also looked pretty good in BYU's first win over Utah since 2009.

1. Classic royal away

The downside to wearing different uniforms each week is that BYU doesn't get to wear their very best looks as often. This uniform approaches uniform perfection and should be worn at least 2-3 times per season.

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI