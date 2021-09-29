SP+ Predicts #13 BYU vs Utah State

The Cougars and the Aggies square off on Friday night on CBS Sports Network

Heading into a rivalry game against Utah State, BYU is 4-0 and ranked #13 in the country. They travel to Logan on Friday night to take on a dangerous Utah State team. The Aggies of Utah State are 3-1 on the season with wins over Washington State, North Dakota and Air Force. Their first loss came last week against Boise State.

The last time these two teams met was in 2019 - BYU dominated by a score of 42-14. On that night, quarterback Jaren Hall made his second career start in place of an injured Zach Wilson. Hall only played the first half after suffering a head injury late in the second quarter. Baylor Romney replaced Hall and played well in the second half.

Utah State-BYU Prediction

SP+, a predictive analytics tool created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, cemented its BYU-Utah State prediction on Wednesday.

SP+ gives BYU an 83% chance to win with a projected final score of 39-23.

The Cougars are nine-point favorites according to the oddsmakers in Las Vegas, meaning SP+ likes BYU against the spread.

SP+ Predictions

Most of BYU's 2021 opponents will also be in action this weekend. Below are this week's SP+ predictions for the teams on BYU's schedule this season.

Arizona has a bye week this week. They take on #20 UCLA next week. The Wildcats are still looking for their first win of the season.

Utah also has a bye this week. They travel to Los Angeles to take on USC next weekend.

Arizona State travels to #20 UCLA to take on the Bruins. SP+ expects a close game between the Bruins and the Sun Devils - SP+ predicts a 31-29 UCLA victory.

USF will play its first conference game against SMU this weekend. USF is a major underdog according to SP+ with an expected lose in the ballpark of 44-16.

There are three games that feature two BYU opponents this weekend. The first is USC vs Arizona. SP+ favors USC over 15 points.

The next is Utah against Washington State. SP+ favors Utah by 14 with a projected final score of 36-22. The Utes will look to rebound following back-to-back losses.

Boise State will host a dangerous Nevada team on Saturday. SP+ likes Boise State by a touchdown.

#21 Baylor travels to #19 Oklahoma State this weekend in a matchup of two ranked teams. SP+ likes Baylor in a close one with a projected final score of 24-23.

Miami is favored by a touchdown over Virginia according to SP+.

SP+ has USC as a two-touchdown favorite over Colorado.

