SP+ Predicts BYU vs USC

SP+ predicts BYU-USC and the games that will impact BYU's NY6 hopes

On Saturday night, BYU will travel in a game with potential NY6 implications for the Cougars. USC, who fired head coach Clay Helton early in the season, is 4-6 on the season and competing for bowl eligibility. The Trojans have allowed 40 points per game over the last five games.

USC-BYU Prediction

SP+, a predictive analytics tool created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, cemented its BYU-USC prediction on Wednesday.

SP+ gives BYU a 57% chance to win with a projected final score of 34-30 in favor of BYU.

ESPN FPI is less bullish on the Cougars coming into this game - FPI gives BYU a 53% chance to beat the Trojans.

Other Relevant Games

BYU's NY6 dreams are out of its control. To get there, the Cougars need help. There are multiple games that will impact BYU's path to a NY6 Bowl this weekend. Here are the SP+ predictions for the games that we will be monitoring most closely.

Michigan State vs Penn State: SP+ gives Penn State a 58% chance to beat Michigan State with an expected final score of 26-23. BYU's NY6 hopes would skyrocket with a Penn State win over Michigan State.

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State: SP+ likes Oklahoma State to beat Oklahoma in a close game. SP+ predicts a 28-27 Oklahoma State victory. An Oklahoma loss would increase BYU's NY6 hopes.

Texas Tech vs Baylor: A Texas Tech upset over Baylor could knock the Bears out of NY6 contention. SP+, however, only gives Texas Tech a 22% chance to pull off the upset with an expected final score of 35-22 in favor of Baylor.

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State: An Ole Miss loss would increase BYU's NY6 hopes ONLY if Alabama loses to Georgia and misses the playoff. SP+ predicts a close game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, giving the Rebels a 56% chance to beat their in-state rivals by an expected final score of 31-29.

BYU-USC Broadcast Information

TV/Streaming: ESPN | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: BYU Sports Network

BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Live Stats

Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

