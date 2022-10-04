Skip to main content

SP+ Predicts No. 16 BYU vs Notre Dame

What the analytics say about BYU's chances against Notre Dame

On Saturday, no. 16 BYU travels on Las Vegas to take on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame in Allegiant Stadium. The game will be televised on NBC. The Cougars come into the game with a 4-1 record including wins over Baylor, Wyoming, Utah State and USF. Notre Dame comes into this game on a two-game winning streak after starting the season 0-2. Notre Dame has won consecutive games over North Carolina and Cal.

ESPN's Bill Connelly released the SP+ predictions for week six. SP+ gives BYU a 44% chance to beat Notre Dame with an expected final score of 28-26 in favor of the Fighting Irish. At 44% win probability, SP+ is more optimistic about BYU's chances than ESPN FPI. FPI gives BYU just a 30% chance to beat Notre Dame.

As of this writing, the betting lines favor the Fighting Irish by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 52, meaning the implied final score is roughly 28-24.

Notable Six Five SP+ Predictions

There are multiple games that could impact BYU's ranking in week six. Here are the SP+ predictions for those games.

No. 23 Mississippi State 33 - Arkansas 25

No. 8 Tennessee 31 - No. 25 LSU 29

No. 17 TCU 35 - No. 19 Kansas 28

No. 11 Utah 31 - No. 18 UCLA 31

Florida State 23 - No. 14 NC State 28

No. 12 Oregon 42 - Arizona  19

