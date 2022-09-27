Skip to main content

SP+ Predicts Rivalry Between No. 19 BYU and Utah State

The Cougars are heavily favored against in-state rivals Utah State

On Thursday, no. 19 BYU hosts in-state rival Utah State. The game will be televised on ESPN. The Cougars come into the game with a 3-1 record including wins over Baylor, Wyoming, and USF. The Aggies limp into this game with a 1-3 record - Utah State has lost consecutive games to Weber State and UNLV.

USATSI_19112889_168390393_lowres

ESPN's Bill Connelly released the SP+ predictions for week five. Each week, Connelly unveils score predictions for every game involving an FBS team. On Monday, Connelly cemented his prediction for BYU-Utah State.

SP+ gives BYU an 93% chance to beat Utah State with an expected final score of 42-16 in favor of the Cougars. At 93% win probability, SP+ is in line with the ESPN FPI prediction. FPI gives BYU a 95% chance to beat Utah State.

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas favor BYU. As of this writing, the Cougars are 24-point favorites against Utah State according to betting lines and the over/under is set at 61, meaning the implied final score is roughly 42-18 in favor of BYU.

Notable Week Five SP+ Predictions

There are multiple games that will impact BYU's ranking in week five. Here are the SP+ predictions for those games.

No. 15 Washington 26 - UCLA 29

No. 7 Kentucky 26 - No. 14 Ole Miss 22

No. 18 Oklahoma 36 - TCU 26

Scroll to Continue

Read More

No. 12 Utah 35 - Oregon State 21

No. 2 Alabama 37 - No. 20 Arkansas 22

No. 9 Oklahoma State 25 - No. 16 Baylor 27

No. 17 Texas A&M 21 - Mississippi State 25

No. 10 NC State 23 - No. 5 Clemson 27

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

USATSI_19112921_168390393_lowres
Football

Kalani Sitake Provides Injury Updates During Monday's Press Conference

Several key players were out against Wyoming and other key players suffered injuries during the game

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19113802_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Running Back Miles Davis Promoted to Co-Starter

On the latest depth chart, Davis was listed next to the starting running backs with an "OR"

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19112894_168390393_lowres
Football

Eight Takeaways from BYU Football's win over Wyoming

Generationally good QB play, generationally bad officiating, and one DB who should think about retirement

By Joe Wheat
Tyler Allgeier vs Virginia
Football

BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Rivalry Against Utah State

The Cougars will wear a classic look at home against the Aggies

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19110851_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Stays at 19 in New AP Poll

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19112893_168390393_lowres
Football

The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Win vs Wyoming

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19113696_168390393_lowres
Football

FPI Predicts BYU-Utah State, Updates BYU's Projected Win Total

FPI updated its win projection for BYU in 2022

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19113802_168390393_lowres
Football

The 10 Explosive Plays that Carried BYU's Offense Against Wyoming

64% of BYU's offense came from these 10 plays

By Casey Lundquist