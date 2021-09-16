Sports Illustrated National Staff Picks Ranked Matchup Between BYU and Arizona State

Each week, the Sports Illustrated national staff picks the top matchups in college football. On Thursday, the staff cemented their BYU-Arizona State picks. The picks were split between BYU and Arizona State.

John Garcia (Director of SI's recruiting coverage): Arizona State

Molly Geary (Editor): BYU

Pat Forde (Senior national analyst): BYU

Following BYU's win over Utah, Pat Forde ranked BYU in his college football top 10. The Cougars came in at #10.

On the Cougars, Forde wrote, "This was probably the best week the program has had since it won the 1984 national title. The Cougars officially became a future member of the Big 12 on Friday, then upset their hated rival Saturday, ending a nine-game losing streak to the Utes. BYU now is 2–0 against the Pac-12, having beaten Arizona in its opener, with Arizona State on deck this week. The Conference of Champions, which opted against expansion not long ago, might wish it had invited the Cougars after all."

Ross Dellenger (National analyst): Arizona State

Richard Johnson (National betting analyst): Arizona State

The Cougars and the Sun Devils kick off on Saturday at 8:15 PM MST on ESPN.

