SUU Defensive Line Transfer Anisi Purcell Commits to BYU Football
On Sunday, Southern Utah transfer defensive lineman Anisi Purcell committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. Purcell was on campus for an official visit this weekend when he decided to lock down his transfer recruitment and commit to BYU.
Purcell, a two-year starter for the Thunderbirds, will have two years of eligibility remaining at BYU. Purcell spent three years in the program at SUU. He used his redshirt in 2022 before starting 19 out of 21 games from 2023 to 2024. Purcell has tallied 52 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks over the course of his career. He has been credited with 58 total quarterback pressures over the last two seasons. You can check out a few of his highlights below.
Purcell is listed as a 265-pound defensive end at Southern Utah. Given BYU's need at defensive tackle, it's most likely that he will slide inside and play defensive tackle for the Cougars. BYU had success moving defensive ends to defensive tackle in 2024, they could be looking to use the same strategy in 2025.
On paper, defensive tackle was the most glaring need on BYU's 2025 roster. BYU is set to lose 2024 starters Blake Mangelson and John Nelson due to graduation following the Alamo Bowl. Two other scholarship defensive tackles, David Latu and Dallin Johnson, entered the transfer portal and will not be on the roster in 2025. Adding Pursell fills a critical hole in the BYU roster going into next season.
Purcell is looking to become the next great transfer to have success under Jay Hill after transferring from the FCS ranks. In two seasons at BYU, Jay Hill has gotten a lot of high-level production from former FCS players Jack Kelly, Marque Collins, Eddie Heckard, and Kamden Garrett.
Purcell wasn't the only transfer visitor on BYU's campus this weekend. Texas transfer Tasili Akana was also on BYU's campus for an official visit.