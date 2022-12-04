Skip to main content

The BYU Football Transfer Tracker 12.4.2022

A running list of the players that will transfer out of the BYU football program

Welcome to transfer season. For the first time, the NCAA will implement transfer windows this offseason. The transfer portal windows will restrict when players can enter the transfer portal (with a few exceptions).Beginning on Monday, December 5, the first transfer window opens. Four BYU football players have already announced their plans to enter the portal when the window opens. This article will serve as tracker for the transfers out of the BYU football program. 

1. Dallin Holker

Tight end Dallin Holker quit three games into the season to enter the transfer portal. In three seasons at BYU, Holker tallied 42 receptions for 521 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.

2. Jacob Conover

Jacob Conover vs Utah State

Backup quarterback Jacob Conover announced his plans to enter the Transfer Portal on Friday. After returning home from his mission, Conover joined the BYU football program in time for the 2020 season where he ran the scout team. In 2021, Conover competed for the starting job against Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney. Conover ended the competition as BYU’s third-string quarterback that season and appeared in just one game against Utah State. Against the Aggies, Conover was 5/9 and he threw for 45 yards.

Conover was BYU’s second-string quarterback behind Jaren Hall for the entirety of the 2022 season. Conover appeared in just one game - the regular season finale at Stanford. Conover attempted just one pass in that game as BYU dominated the game on the ground.

3. Campbell Barrington

Offensive lineman Campbell Barrington announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Barrington has been in BYU's two-deep along the offensive line over the last two seasons. In 2021, Barrington took over for Harris LaChance in the starting lineup when LaChance went out with injury.

This season, Barrington was listed as a co-starter at right tackle alongside Kingsley Suamataia. Suamataia ended up winning the starting job and played the lion's share of the reps.

4. Terrence Fall

BYU vs USF Terence Fall

Wide receiver Terrence Fall will enter the transfer portal after three seasons in the program. Fall, a native of France, only played 28 snaps in his career.

