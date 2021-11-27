Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Three Keys to a BYU Victory Over USC

    Author:

    On Saturday night, BYU takes on USC in a game with potential NY6 implications for the Cougars. USC, who fired head coach Clay Helton early in the season, is 4-6 on the season and competing for bowl eligibility. Here are three keys to a BYU victory over USC.

    1. Stop the run

    Through the first ten games of the season, USC's offensive line has received a 60.4 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. That ranks no. 89 in college football.

    If BYU is going to stop USC's talented offense, the Cougars need to stop the run first and force true freshman Jaxson Dart to beat them through the air.

    USC's leading rusher Keaontay Ingram is questionable for this game.

    2. Win the turnover battle

     BYU is +12 in turnover margin on the season. In their nine wins, the Cougars have been +16 in turnover margin. In their two losses, the Cougars are -4 in turnover margin.

    Winning the turnover battle has been critical for BYU this season. The Cougars need to protect the ball on offense and take advantage of turnover opportunities on defense

    In limited opportunities, USC quarterback Jaxson Dart has thrown 1.25 interceptions per game. 

    3. Punch USC's defense in the mouth early

    The Trojans have allowed 40.0 points per game over the last five games. BYU has scored 40.8 points per game over its last five games.

    The Cougars' offense needs to punch USC's defense in the mouth early. If they do, the Trojans will probably fold.

    BYU-USC Broadcast Information

    TV/Streaming: ESPN | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

    RADIO: BYU Sports Network
    BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
    Live Stats
    Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

