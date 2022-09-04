Top Performers from BYU's 50-21 Win Over USF

After two hours of rain delay, BYU's first offensive play from scrimmage was a 75-yard touchdown run from Puka Nacua. That play set the tone for the rest of the game and the Cougars went on to win 50-21 in Tampa. Here are the top six performers from BYU's victory over USF.

1. Puka Nacua

In the short time he was on the field, Puka Nacua was the best athlete on either team. Nacua looked a step or two faster than last season, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter before leaving the game with a sprained ankle.

Nacua was seen on the sideline in a walking boot and he did not return to the game.

2. Jaren Hall

Jaren Hall was 25/32 for 262 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. His best throw of the night was a beautiful over-the-shoulder throw to Keanu Hill that slipped through Hill's hands. Hall made one obvious mistake, throwing an interception in the endzone that was intended for Keanu Hill.

3. Max Tooley

Max Tooley put an exclamation point on BYU's hot start with a pick six in the first quarter. Tooley diagnosed a Gerry Bohanon screen pass perfectly and took it back for six.

Tooley also added five tackles, four of which were solo tackles.

4. Gabe Jeudy-Lally

In his debut at BYU, Vanderbilt transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally was arguably BYU's best open-field tackler. On multiple occasions, Jeudy-Lally fought through blocks and made solo tackles on the outside.

5. Offensive Line

BYU's offensive line was dominant against USF. BYU ran for 314 yards as a team thanks to large running lanes created by the offensive line. Regardless of the who was carrying the ball, BYU had consistent success on the ground. Puka Nacua had 76 rushing yards, Christopher Brooks had 135 yards, Lopini Katoa tallied 55 rushing yards, and Jackson McChesney ran for 33 yards on just 3 carries.

6. Christopher Brooks

Chris Brooks got off to a slow start in the first quarter, but he finished as BYU's leading rusher with 135 yards on 13 carries. Brooks scored his first touchdown in a BYU uniform with a 52-yard touchdown run.

