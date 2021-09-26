September 26, 2021
Top Performers in BYU's 35-27 Victory Over USF

BYU improved to 4-0 with a win over USF on Saturday night
Author:

On Saturday night, BYU held on to beat USF 35-27 to improve to 4-0. The Cougars, who took a 28-6 lead into halftime, struggled to get defensive stops in the second half and USF cut BYU's lead to eight in the fourth quarter. Like they have done multiple times this season, BYU finished the game by possessing the ball and draining the clock to seal the victory.

With the victory, BYU is 4-0 on the season. BYU has now opened 4-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history. 

Here were the top performers in BYU's victory over USF.

Baylor Romney

Baylor Romney replaced injured quarterback Jaren Hall in the starting lineup. Romney was simply great. He completed 20/25 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns. He commanded the offense, hit on multiple deep shots downfield, and had a passer rating of 222.1.

With the victory over USF, Romney improved to 3-0 as BYU's starting quarterback.

Gunner Romney

Gunner led all receivers with 119 receiving yards on Saturday night. Gunner connected with his brother Baylor on multiple plays for 40+ yards including a 49-yard touchdown.

Puka Nacua

Consider this Puka Nacu'a breakout game as a BYU Cougar. The Washington transfer had 102 receiving yards on 4 receptions.

Tyler Allgeier

USF had no answer for the physical running style of Tyler Allgeier. Allgeier had 81 yards on 15 attempts and 2 touchdowns. 

Payton Wilgar

Payton Wilgar, like he always does, put together another solid performance for BYU. Wilgar had two tackles for loss and five total tackles. Even when he isn't credited with a tackle, Wilgar has a way of impacting plays.

Pepe Tanuvasa

BYU struggled to contain USF quarterback Timmy McClain all night. That is, with the exception of one terrific play by Pepe Tanuvasa. Tanuvasa beat McClain to the edge and took him down for a loss. He had seven total tackles on Saturday night.

