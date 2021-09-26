September 26, 2021
Publish date:

BYU Starting Quarterback Jaren Hall Out Against USF

Hall sustained an injury in the fourth quarter against Arizona State
Author:
Jaren Hall BYU vs Arizona State whiteout

Last Saturday, BYU starting quarterback Jaren Hall left the game against Arizona State after taking a hit late in the fourth quarter. Hall scampered for 13 yards and a first down before taking a hit to the midsection and leaving the game. Backup quarterback Baylor Romney took over at quarterback for the final three plays of the drive. Hall did not return to the game, and neither did BYU's offense. The time expired on Arizona State's ensuing drive.

Following the win over Arizona State, Hall told the media, "I just got the wind knocked out of me." When asked whether he would be able to play against USF, Hall said yes.

Rumors were swirling around all week that Hall's injury was more severe than initially anticipated. Those rumors were confirmed in Kalani Sitake's pregame interview when he told voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell that Hall was questionable against USF. When the team came out for warmups, Hall was in street clothes on the sideline.

BYU announced that backup quarterback Baylor Romney will start in Hall's absence. Baylor Romney has seen playing time as a backup quarterback since 2019. Ironically, his first action came against USF in 2019.

Baylor Romney

Romney has completed 79/121 (65%) passes for nine touchdowns and three interceptions in his career at BYU. His first career start came in 2019 against Boise State - BYU upset #14 Boise State 28-25. His second and final start came the following week against Liberty where he led the Cougars to a 31-24 victory.

