What Could BYU's 2022 Schedule Look Like as Big 12 Member?

According to a report from Brett McMurphy, BYU could join the Big 12 as early as 2022

According to multiple reports, the Big 12 is looking to add BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston following the departures of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported on Friday that BYU could join the Big 12 as early as 2022.

"Sources said it’s possible BYU could join the Big 12 as early as the 2022 season," McMurphy wrote. "And then the three American Conference teams — Cincinnati, Houston and UCF — may not join until a year or two later."

If BYU and the Big 12 come to an agreement for the 2022 season, what could BYU's 2022 schedule look like?

As of the time of this article, BYU has 11 games scheduled for next season.

@ USF - Sep 3

vs Baylor - Sep 10

@ Oregon - Sep 17

vs Wyoming - Sep 24

vs Utah State - Sep 30

vs Arkansas - Oct 15

@ Liberty - Oct 22

@ Boise State - Nov 5

vs Dixie State - Nov 19

@ Stanford - Nov 26

vs East Carolina - Date TBD

Presently, the Big 12 plays nine conference games during the regular season. If they stick with nine conference games in 2022, BYU would have to cancel seven previously-scheduled games. All things considered, there are dozens of scheduling scenarios for BYU.

In this author's opinion, BYU should get rid of 1-2 non-conference power five games. Playing 10-11 P5 games in the regular season would be a tall task for a BYU team that hasn't been recruiting as a power five school.

Here's one way Tom Holmoe could arrange the 2022 schedule.

@ USF - Sep 3

vs Baylor (now a conference game) - Sep 10

[Conference game] Instead of playing at Oregon - Sep 17

Note: Oregon and BYU signed a one-year deal to play in 2022. If there was a return trip involved, I would leave this game on the schedule.

[Conference game] Instead of hosting Wyoming - Sep 24

vs Utah State - Sep 30

vs Arkansas - Oct 15

[Conference game] Instead of playing at Liberty - Oct 22

[Conference game] Instead of playing at Boise State - Nov 5

[Conference game] Instead of hosting Dixie State - Nov 19

[Conference game] Instead of playing at Stanford - Nov 26

[Conference game] Instead of hosting East Carolina - Date TBD

[Conference game] as 12th game

If the Big 12 moves to an eight-game conference schedule with the addition of BYU, here's an example of what BYU's 2022 schedule could look like.

@ USF - Sep 3

vs Baylor (now a conference game) - Sep 10

[Conference game] Instead of playing at Oregon - Sep 17

Note: Oregon and BYU signed a one-year deal to play in 2022. If there was a return trip involved, I would leave this game on the schedule.

[Conference game] Instead of hosting Wyoming - Sep 24

vs Utah State - Sep 30

vs Arkansas - Oct 15

[Conference game] Instead of playing at Liberty - Oct 22

[Conference game] Instead of playing at Boise State - Nov 5

[Conference game] Instead of hosting Dixie State - Nov 19

@ Stanford - Nov 26

[Conference game] Instead of hosting East Carolina - Date TBD

[Conference game] as 12th game

In this example, I left Stanford on the schedule. Why Stanford over Oregon? BYU and Stanford have signed a multi-year scheduling agreement.