Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Who BYU Fans Should Cheer for on Thanksgiving Weekend

    The games that impact BYU begin as early as Thursday night
    Author:

    On Tuesday, BYU came in at no. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. If the Cougars win out, they still have a chance to play in one of college football's coveted New Year's Six (NY6) bowl games. However, they still need help to get there.

    Beginning on Thursday night with Ole Miss-Mississippi State, there are multiple games this weekend that could determine BYU's NY6 chances. Below are the games that will impact BYU the most this weekend, and who BYU fans should be cheering for to keep their NY6 hopes alive.

    Thursday, Nov 25th

    5:30 PM (7:30 PM EST) Games

    Game: #9 Ole Miss at Mississippi State

    TV: ESPN

    Who to cheer for: Mississippi State

    Two things would need to happen for this game to benefit BYU's NY6 chances. 

    1. Ole Miss needs to lose to Mississippi State; if the Rebels win, it won't help the Cougars either way
    2. Alabama needs to lose to Georgia and drop out of the playoffs

    Why? If Ole Miss loses and Alabama beats Georgia, both Alabama and Georgia will likely be in the four-team playoff. In that scenario, the SEC would still need to fill its auto bid in the Sugar Bowl. That's where Ole Miss comes in. Even with a loss to Mississippi State, Ole Miss would qualify for the automatic Sugar Bowl bid.

    If Ole Miss loses and Alabama loses to Georgia, Alabama would take the automatic Sugar Bowl bid and Ole Miss would have to qualify for an at-large bid. With three losses, the Rebels would likely drop below BYU and the Cougars would be one spot closer to a NY6 Bowl.

    Friday, Nov 26th

    10:00 AM (12:00 PM EST) Games

    Game: Boise State at #21 San Diego State

    TV: CBS

    Who to cheer for: Boise State

    If Boise State beats SDSU, the Broncos would finish at 8-4. That would make BYU's loss to Boise State look better than it originally did in October when it looked like a really bad loss.

    11:30 AM (1:30 PM EST) Games

    Game: #16 Iowa at Nebraska

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Who to cheer for: Nebraska

    Since Iowa only has two losses, the Hawkeyes are still an outside threat to BYU. Nebraska could eliminate them as a threat with a win.

    1:30 PM (3:30 PM EST) Games

    Game: #4 Cincinnati at East Carolina

    TV: ABC

    Who to cheer for: Cincinnati

    If Cincinnati makes the playoff, it opens up an at-large spot and increases BYU's chances of making a NY6 bowl.

    2:00 PM (4:00 PM EST) Games

    Game: Colorado at #19 Utah

    TV: Fox

    Who to cheer for: Utah

    As things currently stand, BYU's win over Utah is the best-looking win on the Cougars' resume.

    Saturday, Nov 27th

    10:00 AM (12:00 PM EST) Games

    Game: Texas Tech at #8 Baylor

    TV: FS1

    Who to cheer for: Texas Tech

    A Texas Tech upset over Baylor could knock the Bears out of NY6 contention.

    Game: #2 Ohio State at #5 Michigan

    TV: Fox

    Read More

    Who to cheer for: Ohio State

    BYU needs the Big Ten East to win the Big Ten. In this author's opinion, Ohio State is more likely to defeat the Big Ten West champion than Michigan.

    1:30 PM (3:30 PM EST) Games

    Game: #3 Alabama at Auburn

    TV: CBS

    Who to cheer for: Auburn

    It would help BYU's chances if Alabama missed the playoff. For more information, read the Ole Miss-Mississippi State description above.

    Game: Penn State at #12 Michigan State

    TV: ABC

    Who to cheer for: Penn State

    This is arguably the most important game of the weekend for BYU. BYU's NY6 chances would skyrocket with a Penn State win over Michigan State.

    Game: Oregon State at #11 Oregon State

    TV: ESPN

    Who to cheer for: Oregon State

    With an Oregon loss and a Washington win, Washington State would represent the PAC-12 North in the PAC-12 championship. In that scenario, BYU would have wins over both the North and South division champions.

    2:00 PM (4:00 PM EST) Games

    Game: #14 Wisconsin at Minnesota

    TV: Fox

    Who to cheer for: Minnesota

    5:00 PM (7:00 PM EST) Games

    Game: #15 Texas A&M at LSU

    TV: ESPN

    Who to cheer for: LSU

    Texas A&M is a prime candidate to leapfrog BYU in the final rankings. A LSU win over Texas A&M would eliminate that risk.

    5:30 PM (7:30 PM EST) Games

    Game: #10 Oklahoma at #7 Oklahoma State

    TV: ABC

    Who to cheer for: Oklahoma State

    This is another critical game for BYU's NY6 chances. An Oklahoma State win (and preferably a convincing win) could knock Oklahoma below BYU in the race for the final at-large spot.

    6:00 PM (8:00 PM EST) Games

    Game: #6 Notre Dame at Stanford

    TV: Fox

    Who to cheer for: Stanford

    Stanford could help BYU with an upset over Notre Dame. Given Stanford's trajectory over the last month, however, this feels highly unlikely.

    8:30 PM (10:30 PM EST) Games

    Game: #13 BYU at USC

    TV: ESPN

    Who to cheer for: BYU

    Ammon Hannemann vs Utah

    Who BYU Fans Should Cheer for on Thanksgiving Weekend

    The games that impact BYU begin as early as Thursday night

    52 seconds ago
    George Udo vs Houston

    5 Candidates to Be BYU’s Biggest Big 12 Football Rivals

    BYU's not-so-subtle arrival in the Big 12 is bound to ruffle some feathers.

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17063777_168390393_lowres

    Where BYU Can Move Up in the CFP Rankings this Week

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16735720_168390393_lowres

    BYU Bowl Projection Roundup

    Where the Cougars are projected to go bowling by national outlets

    23 hours ago
    Lorenzo Fauatea vs Navy

    BYU DT Lorenzo Fauatea Out for the Season with an Injury

    Fauatea, who has been out the last few months with an injury, is officially out for the season

    Nov 24, 2021
    Tyler Allgeier, Samson Nacua vs Utah State

    SP+ Predicts BYU vs USC

    SP+ predicts BYU-USC and the games that will impact BYU's NY6 hopes

    Nov 24, 2021
    BYU vs Idaho State Lopini Katoa

    BYU's Updated Path to a NY6 Bowl

    The CFP committee unveiled a new top 25 on Tuesday

    Nov 23, 2021
    USATSI_17211658_168390393_lowres

    Three Things to Watch for when the New CFP Rankings are Announced

    Three things BYU fans should watch for when the new CFP rankings are announced

    Nov 23, 2021