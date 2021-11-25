Who BYU Fans Should Cheer for on Thanksgiving Weekend

The games that impact BYU begin as early as Thursday night

On Tuesday, BYU came in at no. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. If the Cougars win out, they still have a chance to play in one of college football's coveted New Year's Six (NY6) bowl games. However, they still need help to get there.

Beginning on Thursday night with Ole Miss-Mississippi State, there are multiple games this weekend that could determine BYU's NY6 chances. Below are the games that will impact BYU the most this weekend, and who BYU fans should be cheering for to keep their NY6 hopes alive.

Thursday, Nov 25th

5:30 PM (7:30 PM EST) Games

Game: #9 Ole Miss at Mississippi State

TV: ESPN

Who to cheer for: Mississippi State

Two things would need to happen for this game to benefit BYU's NY6 chances.

Ole Miss needs to lose to Mississippi State; if the Rebels win, it won't help the Cougars either way Alabama needs to lose to Georgia and drop out of the playoffs

Why? If Ole Miss loses and Alabama beats Georgia, both Alabama and Georgia will likely be in the four-team playoff. In that scenario, the SEC would still need to fill its auto bid in the Sugar Bowl. That's where Ole Miss comes in. Even with a loss to Mississippi State, Ole Miss would qualify for the automatic Sugar Bowl bid.

If Ole Miss loses and Alabama loses to Georgia, Alabama would take the automatic Sugar Bowl bid and Ole Miss would have to qualify for an at-large bid. With three losses, the Rebels would likely drop below BYU and the Cougars would be one spot closer to a NY6 Bowl.

Friday, Nov 26th

10:00 AM (12:00 PM EST) Games

Game: Boise State at #21 San Diego State

TV: CBS

Who to cheer for: Boise State

If Boise State beats SDSU, the Broncos would finish at 8-4. That would make BYU's loss to Boise State look better than it originally did in October when it looked like a really bad loss.

11:30 AM (1:30 PM EST) Games

Game: #16 Iowa at Nebraska

TV: Big Ten Network

Who to cheer for: Nebraska

Since Iowa only has two losses, the Hawkeyes are still an outside threat to BYU. Nebraska could eliminate them as a threat with a win.

1:30 PM (3:30 PM EST) Games

Game: #4 Cincinnati at East Carolina

TV: ABC

Who to cheer for: Cincinnati

If Cincinnati makes the playoff, it opens up an at-large spot and increases BYU's chances of making a NY6 bowl.

2:00 PM (4:00 PM EST) Games

Game: Colorado at #19 Utah

TV: Fox

Who to cheer for: Utah

As things currently stand, BYU's win over Utah is the best-looking win on the Cougars' resume.

Saturday, Nov 27th

10:00 AM (12:00 PM EST) Games

Game: Texas Tech at #8 Baylor

TV: FS1

Who to cheer for: Texas Tech

A Texas Tech upset over Baylor could knock the Bears out of NY6 contention.

Game: #2 Ohio State at #5 Michigan

TV: Fox

Who to cheer for: Ohio State

BYU needs the Big Ten East to win the Big Ten. In this author's opinion, Ohio State is more likely to defeat the Big Ten West champion than Michigan.

1:30 PM (3:30 PM EST) Games

Game: #3 Alabama at Auburn

TV: CBS

Who to cheer for: Auburn

It would help BYU's chances if Alabama missed the playoff. For more information, read the Ole Miss-Mississippi State description above.

Game: Penn State at #12 Michigan State

TV: ABC

Who to cheer for: Penn State

This is arguably the most important game of the weekend for BYU. BYU's NY6 chances would skyrocket with a Penn State win over Michigan State.

Game: Oregon State at #11 Oregon State

TV: ESPN

Who to cheer for: Oregon State

With an Oregon loss and a Washington win, Washington State would represent the PAC-12 North in the PAC-12 championship. In that scenario, BYU would have wins over both the North and South division champions.

2:00 PM (4:00 PM EST) Games

Game: #14 Wisconsin at Minnesota

TV: Fox

Who to cheer for: Minnesota

5:00 PM (7:00 PM EST) Games

Game: #15 Texas A&M at LSU

TV: ESPN

Who to cheer for: LSU

Texas A&M is a prime candidate to leapfrog BYU in the final rankings. A LSU win over Texas A&M would eliminate that risk.

5:30 PM (7:30 PM EST) Games

Game: #10 Oklahoma at #7 Oklahoma State

TV: ABC

Who to cheer for: Oklahoma State

This is another critical game for BYU's NY6 chances. An Oklahoma State win (and preferably a convincing win) could knock Oklahoma below BYU in the race for the final at-large spot.

6:00 PM (8:00 PM EST) Games

Game: #6 Notre Dame at Stanford

TV: Fox

Who to cheer for: Stanford

Stanford could help BYU with an upset over Notre Dame. Given Stanford's trajectory over the last month, however, this feels highly unlikely.

8:30 PM (10:30 PM EST) Games

Game: #13 BYU at USC

TV: ESPN

Who to cheer for: BYU