BYU Football: Bold Predictions against Navy

After an unprecedented offseason, BYU kicks off the 2020 season tonight against the Navy Midshipmen. Tonight's game will likely be the most viewed game since BYU went independent. Here are three bold predictions for tonight's game:

1. Touchdown pass of 40 yards or more

BYU was one of the worst teams in the redzone last year. There's no better remedy to redzone woes than long touchdowns that avoid the redzone all together. Navy plays a very aggressive defense that leaves them vulnerable to long pass plays if the quarterback can buy some time. Enter Zach Wilson - one of Wilson's greatest strengths is avoiding pressure. My first bold prediction is that Wilson will complete a touchdown pass of 40 yards or more.

2. One big play on defense or special teams

That's it, that's the prediction. I think BYU will have at least one big play (turnover, big return, or punt block) that will turn the game in BYU's favor.

3. BYU wins by a touchdown or more

There are a few motivating factors behind my final prediction. Navy loses Malcolm Perry and they haven't been able to block or tackle throughout fall camp. I think overcoming those two things will be too much for the Midshipmen who already lose a lot of production from 2019.

Navy's fall camp might lend itself to a slow start. If the Midshipmen get off to a slow start, they will need to adjust their game plan and play from behind. I feel very good about BYU's chances if they can take Navy out of their comfort zone.

Are my predictions bold? Yes. Will they all happen? No. If that was the case then my bold predictions need to be bolder. Give me your bold prediction in the comment section.

