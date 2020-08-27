SI.com
BYU Football's 20 Most Viewed Games since 2012

Casey Lundquist

Exposure was one of the driving forces behind BYU's decision to go independent in 2011. BYU's partnership with ESPN has created some of the largest audiences in program history. In 2020, more large audiences are expected despite the uncertainties surrounding college football. Here are the 20 BYU games with the most viewers since 2012. Why 2012? The data I used only went back to 2012.

The time frame (2012-2019) is fitting as it captures Bronco's last four years at BYU and compares against Kalani's first four years at BYU.

(Year, Viewers, Opponent, Result)

  1. 2013: 3,750,000 -  Washington L
  2. 2012: 3,700,000 - Notre Dame L
  3. 2015: 3,675,000 - Utah L
  4. 2016: 3,252,000 - Michigan State W
  5. 2015: 3,134,000 - Nebraska W
  6. 2015: 3,071,000 - Michigan L
  7. 2018: 2,913,000 - Wisconsin W
  8. 2019: 2,670,000 - USC W
  9. 2019: 2,550,000 - Washington L
  10. 2019: 2,430,000 - Hawaii L
  11. 2016: 2,380,000 - Wyoming W
  12. 2013: 2,290,000 - Notre Dame L
  13. 2017: 2,274,000 - Wisconsin L
  14. 2012: 2,200,000 - Washington State W
  15. 2013: 2,180,000 - Wisconsin L
  16. 2012: 2,100,000 - Boise State L
  17. 2013: 1,970,000 - Boise State W
  18. 2017: 1,763,000 - LSU L
  19. 2016: 1,693,000 - Utah L
  20. 2019: 1,680,000 - Utah L

Coincidentally, Kalani and Bronco coached 10 games each on this list. In those games, Bronco went 3-7 and Kalani went 4-6. 

