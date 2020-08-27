BYU Football's 20 Most Viewed Games since 2012

Exposure was one of the driving forces behind BYU's decision to go independent in 2011. BYU's partnership with ESPN has created some of the largest audiences in program history. In 2020, more large audiences are expected despite the uncertainties surrounding college football. Here are the 20 BYU games with the most viewers since 2012. Why 2012? The data I used only went back to 2012.

The time frame (2012-2019) is fitting as it captures Bronco's last four years at BYU and compares against Kalani's first four years at BYU.

(Year, Viewers, Opponent, Result)

2013: 3,750,000 - Washington L 2012: 3,700,000 - Notre Dame L 2015: 3,675,000 - Utah L 2016: 3,252,000 - Michigan State W 2015: 3,134,000 - Nebraska W 2015: 3,071,000 - Michigan L 2018: 2,913,000 - Wisconsin W 2019: 2,670,000 - USC W 2019: 2,550,000 - Washington L 2019: 2,430,000 - Hawaii L 2016: 2,380,000 - Wyoming W 2013: 2,290,000 - Notre Dame L 2017: 2,274,000 - Wisconsin L 2012: 2,200,000 - Washington State W 2013: 2,180,000 - Wisconsin L 2012: 2,100,000 - Boise State L 2013: 1,970,000 - Boise State W 2017: 1,763,000 - LSU L 2016: 1,693,000 - Utah L 2019: 1,680,000 - Utah L

Coincidentally, Kalani and Bronco coached 10 games each on this list. In those games, Bronco went 3-7 and Kalani went 4-6.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI