BYU-Navy Mailbag

We asked our Instagram followers to submit their questions for the BYU-Navy game. If you have more questions, submit them in the comment section below.

How is BYU preparing for the option?

BYU used more contact than normal during Navy prep to acclimate the defense to cut blocks and and other nuances that come with the option. Talmage Gunther, a Wide Reciever who played QB at Lone Peak, has been playing scout team QB.

Updates on Matt Bushman injury?

You've probably heard by now, but Matt Bushman is out for the season with an achilles injury.

Does Jaren Hall get on the field alongside Zach like at the start of last season?

Jeff Grimes has said himself that it gives them a distinct advantage. If he's healthy, I think they will use him. However, I don't think it's a coincidence that you haven't seen Jaren Hall in any practice footage over the last few weeks - I don't think he's completely healthy.

How does BYU adjust to defend the triple option?

It's hard to know what BYU's defense will look like against Navy. They will certainly make adjustments for Navy but they've also implemented a new scheme that will feature more four-down lineman. It could be hard to differentiate the adjustments BYU has made specifically for Navy versus those adjustments that BYU made to their general scheme. We might not really know the answer to that question until BYU defends a "normal" scheme like Troy.

To stop the triple option, you have to take away the dive and force your opponent to gain yards with the QB and pitch man. I think, more than anything, the focus will be to play fundamentally sound football. Navy sets up reverse plays and trick plays as well as anyone in college football so BYU will need to be fundamentally sound throughout the game. If BYU does that, I really like their chances in this game.

If you're interested in the mechanics behind stopping the triple option with a 4-2-5 scheme, check out this youtube video:

What is your score prediction?

Predicting scores is very difficult in week one, but here we go...

I like BYU by a touchdown. Navy loses one their most dynamic quarterbacks in school history - Malcom Perry. Navy is typically able to plug a new QB in their system without a major dip in production, but Perry is impossible to replicate. In addition, Navy hasn't been able to take many live reps due to COVID-19 restrictions. Navy's defense is good, but BYU should be able to move the ball consistently. Even though BYU is traveling East, I'll take the Cougars.

BYU 27 Navy 20.

I'll start doubting my prediction very quickly if BYU can't stop the dive.

What is the position matchup to watch?

Personally, I'll be watching BYU's defensive line against Navy's offensive line. BYU will feature some new faces up front and I'm excited to see how they fare against a smaller Navy OL.

News on Jackson Kaufusi?

Jackson played running back during the spring then he moved back to linebacker at the start of fall camp. I think you'll see his name on the depth chart once he settles in at a position.